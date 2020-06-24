Why Is ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ On Hiatus?

There is no new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tonight, June 24, 2020. The show is currently on a month-long hiatus and Season 10 will return on July 8, 2020, at 9 pm EST on Bravo. According to statements made by the cast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus because of filming complications due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Bravo Shows are on Hiatus Right Now

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is not the only Bravo show that is on hiatus right now. The Real Housewives of New York, which typically premieres every Thursday night at 9 pm EST, is also on a hiatus. The next episode of RHONY will be back next week, on July 2, 2020. Other Bravo shows that are also on hiatus include Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Don’t Be Tardy, which was supposed to be back for its eighth season in July 2020. Instead, it will be premiering in October 2020.

The hiatus has also interfered with some of Bravo’s much loved and anticipated reunion specials, including the upcoming Shahs of Sunset reunion. Bravo announced that the Shahs of Sunset Season 8 reunion was filmed remotely, as the cast “reunited in a virtual reunion.” The reunion will air at a later date on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show. The Real Housewives of Atlanta also followed suit, filming their Season 12 reunion virtually as well.

Bravo is Showing Lots of Older Episodes With New Commentary

In the meantime, while many Real Housewives shows are on hiatus, Bravo is airing old episodes with live commentary from various Housewives. According to Bravo’s schedule, they are airing RHOBH Season 8 all afternoon (6/24), starting at 12:25 pm EST. Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan will also provide live commentary to a “classic” episode of RHOBH at 9 pm EST tonight. A similar schedule will also happen tomorrow for The Real Housewives of New York, as old episodes of Season 12 will begin airing at 6 pm EST.

Andy Cohen has also been hosting many Real Housewives on his aftershow, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. In the past two weeks, he has hosted Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, Leah McSweeney, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss. These after shows can get extra crazy, and sometimes the Housewives will even spill some tea.

The Rest of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Looks Extra Juicy

In a super teaser shared by Bravo, it looks like the second half of the season will be packed full of great moments. The entire cast will travel to Rome, Italy, and fans will also get answers on the alleged affair between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. Other moments include Kyle Richards getting pulled over in her car, Dorit Kemsley calling someone a “snake,” and special appearances from ex-RHOBH members like Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back on air on July 8, 2020, at 9 pm EST.

