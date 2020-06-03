Ne Yo & Wife Crystal Smith’s Split & Divorce Details

Ne-Yo confirmed in early 2020 that he and his wife Crystal Smith would be getting a divorce. The 40-year-old music star is a judge on season 4 of Jennifer Lopez and NBC’s World of Dance.

During an episode of the podcast Private Talk with Alexis Texas, Ne Yo said that he would never talk badly about his ex and it’s not a sad thing that they were splitting up.

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” he said. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

Ne-Yo Said He and His Wife’s “Demons Don’t Mesh”

When it comes to why they were getting a divorce after years together, he said that everyone has demons and theirs just aren’t compatible.

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everybody else, just like me,” he said. “We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get ahold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.”

“With that being said, that’s that,” he concluded. “That’s the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re going to be family forever.”

Smith and Ne-Yo Met in 2015 and Married in 2016

Smith and Ne-Yo met in 2015 when the R&B star was putting together his 2015 albun Non-Fiction. He told People that their first meeting was “strictly business” initially.

“We met at a restaurant, but she showed up two hours late,” he said. “She explained later why that was: She was just trying to get some info on me. Who I was, if it was really going to be a business meeting or if I was some creep.”

He said they got to talking and “just hit it off” immediately, adn after a couple of hours talking things got more personal.

They got married in February 2016 and welcomed their first son, Shaffer Chimere Jr., just one month later. In 2018, they had their second son, Roman Alexander-Raj.

He Still Shows Her Love on Social Media

Judging by social media, Ne-Yo still loves and supports his ex, even if the two are no longer romantically involved.

Just a few weeks after he announced their split, Smith posted a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned the post “Character is shown when your world flips upside down. Grace is how you move after… #Solid.”

Ne-Yo liked the photo, as he has on just about every photo she’s posted since. He also wished her a Happy Mother’s Day along with the mothers of his other children. On May 10, 2020, he wrote, “Mother is the name for GOD on the lips of children. Salute to ALL mothers out there but these are the ones making all the difference in my life. … FOR ALL THAT YOU DO. I LOVE YOU. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!!!!!”

