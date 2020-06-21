Russell Wilson’s House: Where Wife Ciara & Kids Call Home

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara have a beautiful waterfront house in Bellevue, Washington just east of Seattle. Wilson is also just a short drive from the Seahawks’ practice facility in Renton, Washington. According to The Seattle Times, Wilson purchased the home in 2015 for $6.8 million with taxes after signing his second NFL contract.

Wilson and Ciara have a daughter Sienna and are expecting a baby boy in the coming months. Ciara also has a son Future from a previous relationship. The entire family lives in the 10,700 square-foot house overlooking Lake Washington.

The couple’s house includes seven bedrooms, 6.75 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a wine cellar, per The Seattle Times. According to TMZ, the property also includes its own dock, a movie theater and is located just three miles from Bill Gates’ house.

Wilson & Ciara Also Own a House in San Diego, California

The couple also has a house in San Diego where the quarterback has been known to use their property to host offseason workouts with his Seahawks teammates. ESPN reported that Wilson has gathered his teammates together every offseason since 2013 with the majority of the workouts taking place in Hermosa Beach with the exception of a 2015 trip to Hawaii.

Wilson changed locations in 2019 to his San Diego home, and it is unclear if the quarterback was able to host them again in 2020 given the COVID-19 pandemic that began to hit the United States with gusto early into the NFL offseason. For Wilson, the relationship-building part of the trips is as important as the on-field work.

“I would say the one thing that I don’t think, for me, that I’ve had enough time to do in my world or haven’t really focused on as much is this kind of relationship part of it,” Wilson explained to ESPN. “So this is my challenge to myself, too, as well, to continue to learn you guys on a personal level, your worlds and everything else.”

Wilson Has a Football Field at His San Diego Home

Getting My Patrick Mahomes On | Russell Wilson Seahawks Summer Camp Day TwoDay 2 of #SummerCamp was a blast!! Woke up early for a group workout with the guys, then we went over some film and straight into the field. It was great to see everyone having fun, but also putting in the WORK. After the field we did some recovery work with my movement specialist and got to hang out by the pool. In the evening we all went to the San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves game, where we met up with one my guys I look up to Drew Brees. It’s a mindset guys, always compete! Here's some of the gear my West2East Empire Production Team used to shoot this episode! Movi Cinema Robot – https://amzn.to/30ZmhSp Google Pixel XL 3 – https://amzn.to/2SLeyVa Canon EOS R – https://amzn.to/32WnwDQ DJI Mavic Pro Drone – https://amzn.to/31260Mw Subscribe to Russell Wilson's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/dangerusswilson The official Youtube Channel of the Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DangerRussWilson/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/DangeRussWilson/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dangerusswilson/ Follow some of my other favorite Youtube Channels. Ciara: https://www.youtube.com/c/ciara West2East Empire: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgQMcL7KwOhUuXgtmfzHbcg Seattle Seahawks: https://www.youtube.com/user/seahawksdotcom 2019-07-23T16:58:49Z

The San Diego trips make sense thanks to the football field in Wilson’s backyard complete with the quarterback’s signature RW3 logo, per ESPN. These offseason days begin at 8 a.m. for a two-hour workout with the help of Wilson’s personal trainer Decker Davis.

The rest of the day is a little more fluid as it can include film sessions, yoga and some sort of non-football activity such as volleyball. The Seahawks have been no stranger to success since Wilson took over under center, and the quarterback believes it has a lot to do with the team’s offseason work together.

“We have the best jobs in the world: We get to play football for a living,” Wilson noted to ESPN. “We get to spend time together. A lot of great guys I’ve gotten to play with, lot of guys I’ve been fortunate to throw touchdowns to. That didn’t just happen. It’s a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of focus, a lot of long days, long nights, early mornings. All of those things add up, even in the offseason.”



Ciara Reportedly Sold Her Atlanta Condo for a $160,000 Loss in 2015

Russell Wilson & Ciara's House Tour 2016Russell wilson new house tour video is much rare. People loved to watch russell wilson and ciara at the white house. Russell wilson home is more than beautiful.Now We can see Russell wilson and ciara at the new mansion. Ciara and Russel Wilson are finally getting their thrills. The newly engaged couple hit up the happiest place on earth.Russell Wilson and Ciara purchases $6.7 million Home (of his new $88 mil contract) for the crib overlooking Lake Washington in Bellevue, WA — and the place is insane! 7 bedrooms, 7 baths over 10,740 sq. feet … with its own private waterfront and dock. It also has the standard stupid rich people stuff — giant spiral staircases, chandeliers, movie theater (TV room to the rest of us), and a 1,200-bottle wine cellar. Hell of a neighborhood too — Bill Gates’ famous spread is just 3 miles down the shoreline. 2016-07-17T18:12:29Z

Around the time Wilson purchased the Bellvue home, Ciara sold her Atlanta condo for $520,000 which was $160,000 less than the singer’s purchase price, per The Jasmine Brand.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ciara has a net worth of $20 million, so the singer could afford the loss. Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Seahawks in 2019 as the couple continues to become one of the most powerful in the sports and entertainment world.

READ NEXT: Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara Praises Seahawks QB