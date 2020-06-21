Russell Wilson’s House: Where Wife Ciara & Kids Call Home

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara have a beautiful waterfront house in Bellevue, Washington just east of Seattle. Wilson is also just a short drive from the Seahawks’ practice facility in Renton, Washington. According to The Seattle Times, Wilson purchased the home in 2015 for $6.8 million with taxes after signing his second NFL contract.
Wilson and Ciara have a daughter Sienna and are expecting a baby boy in the coming months. Ciara also has a son Future from a previous relationship. The entire family lives in the 10,700 square-foot house overlooking Lake Washington.
The couple’s house includes seven bedrooms, 6.75 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a wine cellar, per The Seattle Times. According to TMZ, the property also includes its own dock, a movie theater and is located just three miles from Bill Gates’ house.
Wilson & Ciara Also Own a House in San Diego, California
The couple also has a house in San Diego where the quarterback has been known to use their property to host offseason workouts with his Seahawks teammates. ESPN reported that Wilson has gathered his teammates together every offseason since 2013 with the majority of the workouts taking place in Hermosa Beach with the exception of a 2015 trip to Hawaii.
Wilson changed locations in 2019 to his San Diego home, and it is unclear if the quarterback was able to host them again in 2020 given the COVID-19 pandemic that began to hit the United States with gusto early into the NFL offseason. For Wilson, the relationship-building part of the trips is as important as the on-field work.
“I would say the one thing that I don’t think, for me, that I’ve had enough time to do in my world or haven’t really focused on as much is this kind of relationship part of it,” Wilson explained to ESPN. “So this is my challenge to myself, too, as well, to continue to learn you guys on a personal level, your worlds and everything else.”
Wilson Has a Football Field at His San Diego Home
The San Diego trips make sense thanks to the football field in Wilson’s backyard complete with the quarterback’s signature RW3 logo, per ESPN. These offseason days begin at 8 a.m. for a two-hour workout with the help of Wilson’s personal trainer Decker Davis.
The rest of the day is a little more fluid as it can include film sessions, yoga and some sort of non-football activity such as volleyball. The Seahawks have been no stranger to success since Wilson took over under center, and the quarterback believes it has a lot to do with the team’s offseason work together.
“We have the best jobs in the world: We get to play football for a living,” Wilson noted to ESPN. “We get to spend time together. A lot of great guys I’ve gotten to play with, lot of guys I’ve been fortunate to throw touchdowns to. That didn’t just happen. It’s a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of focus, a lot of long days, long nights, early mornings. All of those things add up, even in the offseason.”
Ciara Reportedly Sold Her Atlanta Condo for a $160,000 Loss in 2015
Around the time Wilson purchased the Bellvue home, Ciara sold her Atlanta condo for $520,000 which was $160,000 less than the singer’s purchase price, per The Jasmine Brand.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ciara has a net worth of $20 million, so the singer could afford the loss. Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Seahawks in 2019 as the couple continues to become one of the most powerful in the sports and entertainment world.
