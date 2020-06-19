Who Won ‘Top Chef All Stars LA’ Season 17 Tonight?

Season 17 of Top Chef‘s finale featured three finalists – Bryan Voltaggio, Melissa King and Stephanie Cmar. This was an all-stars season, with fierce competitors but only one of them could be a winner.

Read on for the live spoilers and results on who won, as the show airs tonight.

“Top Chef” Season 17 Finale Live Recap

To kick off the finale, each contestant’s journey on Top Chef was shown, bringing the viewers up to speed on each of their evolution on the show. The finalists then enjoyed an intimate breakfast before meeting up with judges Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio. For the finale elimination challenge, each chef had to make a progressive 4-course meal and would serve their food to esteemed chefs from across the globe.

Helping each of the contestants were cast-offs from this season. Those cast-offs included Brian Malarkey, Lee Anne Wong, and Kevin Gillespie. After drawing knives, each finalist chose their sous-chef. Cmar went with Malarkey and then Voltaggio picked Gillespie. This meant that Wong was automatically put with King.

For King’s first course, she decided to go with a char siu octopus with fennel. For Cmar’s first course, she went with prawns in kataifi. And, Voltaggio’s first course was a beet dish, while his second course was lasagna.

Cmar’s second course was a taleggio stuffed cappelletti and her third course was a milk-braised veal with Parisian gnocchi. For her dessert, Cmar made a sticky toffee pudding.

King’s fourth course was a Hong Kong milk tea tiramisu.

Voltaggio went with a cacciucco, which is an Italian fish stew, as part of his course lineup.

Following some prepping for their meals, the finalists were served dinner that was made for them by the three judges. During dinner, everyone discussed their time on the show. For Voltaggio, it’s his third time in the competition, while the others are on their second attempt at the Top Chef title.

The three first courses went over smoothly but King started to feel the heat when prepping for the second.

In addition to winning Top Chef, the person who won gets to go home with $250,000.

On last week’s episode, Bryan Voltaggio, Melissa King, Stephanie Cmar and Kevin Gillespie took on a cooking challenge incorporating Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and Prosciutto di Parma ham. Each contestant had to develop two courses and serve each of their dishes to Michelin star chefs. Though each contestant displayed great culinary skills and plates, King was chosen as the standout chef of the night, with Cmar coming in at a close second. It was down to Voltaggio and Gillespie, with Gillespie being sent home.

Voltaggio, King and Cmar were the three cheftestants who made it to the finale of Top Chef: All Stars LA, season 17. Fortunately for him, Gillespie still got to be a part of the finale, though not as a finalist.

