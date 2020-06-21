United We Sing: GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes Time & Channel

Harry Connick Jr. and a star-studded crew will sing their thanks to the essential workers of the coronavirus pandemic tonight on United We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes. Read on to catch the latest on the special and how to watch.

United We Sing: GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes Will Air on CBS at 8/7C

United We Sing: GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes is a two-hour special, which will be broadcast on CBS Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 8/7C. The show was designed to thank essential workers, the “unsung heroes” of the coronavirus pandemic, through song. On the special, Harry Connick Jr. and his daughter, Georgia Connick, make a road trip in an RV to thank the workers who have kept us safe.

Harry Connick Jr. and Georgia Connick will be joined by a star-studded cast, including Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger. The cast will deliver surprise messages to the unsung heroes. In addition, there will be special performances by Jon Batiste, Harry Connick, Jr., Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty, according to a CBS press release on the special.

Join @HarryConnickJR and his daughter Georgia as they travel across America thanking our nation's essential workers in United We Sing: A GRAMMY® Tribute to the Unsung Heroes. It airs in 1 week, on Sunday at 8pm/7c on CBS and @CBSAllAccess. #UnitedWeSingCBS pic.twitter.com/QasX1VKkQC — CBS (@CBS) June 14, 2020

“Join @HarryConnickJR and his daughter Georgia as they travel across America thanking our nation’s essential workers in United We Sing: A GRAMMY® Tribute to the Unsung Heroes,” CBS wrote on its Twitter page.

The tour begins in Connick Jr.’s home in Connecticut and ends in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. Along the way, Harry Connick Jr. and Georgia Connick listen to stories from essential workers, including essential workers in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking and more “to honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history,” CBS said in the release.

The CBS special is also a fundraiser, inviting donors to contribute to charities in support of underserved children, like No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, in addition to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.

“Tune-In to @HarryConnickJR. hosts UNITED WE SING: A GRAMMY® TRIBUTE TO THE UNSUNG HEROES w big performances & celebs @Oprah @iamjamiefoxx @TheTimMcGraw @JonBatiste @IAMQUEENLATIFAH #Brad Pitt #Sandra Bullock & more 6/21 8PM ET/PT #CBS!” Harry Connick Jr. wrote on Twitter.

Harry Connick Jr. will perform in his hometown of New Orleans on the special, along with Trombone Shorty and Irma Thomas.

CBS writes:

Harry Connick, Jr.’s career has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world. He has received GRAMMY and Emmy Awards, as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements in film and television and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer. Over the past three decades, Connick has established himself as a musician, singer and composer, a legendary live performer and a best-selling artist with millions of recordings sold around the world. The foundation of Connick’s art is the music of his native New Orleans, where he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of 5. Connick has appeared in 19 feature films with actors such as Sandra Bullock, Hilary Swank, Renée Zellweger, Sigourney Weaver and Morgan Freeman. On television, he appeared on “Will & Grace,” “South Pacific” and “American Idol.” In 2016 he launched “Harry,” a national daytime television show which earned 11 Daytime Emmy nominations, including nominations for best host, and a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Talk Show. On Broadway, Connick received Tony nominations as both a lead actor in “The Pajama Game” and as a composer/lyricist for “Thou Shalt Not.” In December 2019, he performed on Broadway in a show he wrote and directed, “Harry Connick, Jr.- A Celebration of Cole Porter.”

