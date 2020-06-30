What Time Is ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Released on Netlfix?

Netflix is rebooting the 1987 cult-classic TV series Unsolved Mysteries on Wednesday, July 1 at 3:01 a.m. ET/2:01 a.m. CT. The reboot will feature similar theme music to the original series, although the format will be different, with each episode focusing on only one single mystery instead of several.

The Netflix description of the series reads, “Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.”

The reboot will include 12 episodes, with the first six dropping on July 1, according to TV Web. Keep reading for details on Netflix’s reboot of Unsolved Mysteries:

Each Episode of the Series Will Follow a Single Mystery Per Episode

Unsolved Mysteries | Official Trailer | Netflix

Episode descriptions were released for the first six episodes of the Netflix revival, with each installment focusing on a single unsolved mystery instead of multiple mysteries, as was common with the original series. You can check out the descriptions below, courtesy of iHorror:

MYSTERY ON THE ROOFTOP: “The body of newlywed Rey Rivera was found in an abandoned conference room at Baltimore’s historic Belvedere Hotel in May 2006, eight days after he mysteriously disappeared. While the Baltimore Police maintained that the 32-year-old committed suicide by jumping from the hotel’s roof, the medical examiner declared Rey’s death “unexplained.” Many, including his devastated wife, Allison, suspect foul play.” 13 MINUTES: “Patrice Endres, 38, mysteriously vanished from her Cumming, Georgia, hair salon in broad daylight, during a 13-minute timeframe, leaving behind her teenage son, Pistol. Patrice’s disappearance intensified the existing tensions between Pistol and his stepfather as they dealt with the loss and searched for answers.” HOUSE OF TERROR: “In April 2011, French police discovered the wife and four children of Count Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès buried under the back porch of their home in Nantes. Xavier, the family patriarch, was not among the dead and nowhere to be found. Investigators gradually pieced together clues and a timeline that pointed to Xavier as a devious, pre-meditate killer. For instance, they now know that shortly before the crimes occurred, Xavier inherited a gun that was the same model as the murder weapon.” NO RIDE HOME: “Alonzo Brooks, 23, never returned home from a party he attended with friends in the predominantly white town of La Cygne, Kansas. A month later, a search party led by his family locates Alonzo’s body – in an area that law enforcement had already canvassed multiple times.” BERKSHIRE’S UFO: “On September 1, 1969, many residents in Berkshire County, Massachusetts were traumatized by a sighting of a UFO. Eyewitnesses – many just children at the time – have spent their lives trying to convince the world that what they saw was real.”

MISSING WITNESS: “At age 17, a guilt-ridden Lena Chapin confessed to helping her mother dispose of her murdered stepfather’s body four years prior. In 2012, Lena was issued a subpoena to testify against her mother in court, but the authorities were never able to deliver the summons – because Lena had disappeared, leaving behind a young son.”

Executive Producers Terry Dunn Meurer & John Cosgrove Are Excited to Hear What Viewers Think About the Reboot

Unsolved Mysteries is back on July 1 Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the new episodes offer clues and theories with the hope that one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. pic.twitter.com/NtXjpdzOmi — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 23, 2020

Executive producers Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, who also re-created the series, released a statement about the Netflix revival, which reads, “The cross-generational fan base for Unsolved Mysteries is amazing. We’ll hear from viewers – now in their 20s and 30s – who say, ‘I used to sneak episodes behind my parents’ backs when I was young.'”

Meurer and Cosgrove added, “Everyone seems to have a favorite segment that totally freaked them out. We’ve learned that audiences like to be scared, and real stories scare people.”

The new series is produced by the original company CMP alongside Shawn Levy for 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers behind Netflix’s Stranger Things, according to iHorror.

Unsolved Mysteries drops on Netflix at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 1. Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

