What Did Taylor Selfridge Say in ‘Past Racist’ Tweets?

Former Teen Mom OG star Taylor Selfridge previously made racially insensitive comments on social media leading to her being fired by MTV. Her special with Cory Wharton, which documented the birth of daughter Mila during the coronavirus pandemic, was pulled after her “past racist” tweets from 2012 resurfaced.

She had tweeted things like, “We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the Black people because they scare me” and, “My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi.” Other tweets of hers said, “I hate it when white girls talk like they’re black,” and “Black p**** is probably really scary.”

Some fans called for the special to be pulled in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, which is fights against violence and systemic racism towards black people. There have been nationwide protests for more than two weeks after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Selfridge Called For Justice For George Floyd

In a June 1 Instagram post, nearly a week after Floyd was killed, Selfridge voiced her support. “As a new mother, with a child with a diverse background,” she wrote. “I have the opportunity to rewrite the future as well as every other parent out there right now. We have to teach our children to LOVE!”

People learn to hate! It is very important to me that my daughter is raised knowing how special she is and loving all sides of her family. I know that I still have a lot to learn and I’m learning every single day. This is another learning experience for me. I stand with George Floyd and pray justice will be served.

Selfridge was previously confronted about her offensive messages by Wharton’s ex, Cheyenne Floyd, on Teem Mom last season. “I’m never going to feel comfortable having her around Ryder until we address her racist tweets,” she said about her daughter. “I wouldn’t feel right as her mother and I’m black without addressing the elephant in the room.”

When confronted by Floyd, Selfridge apologized. “At the time, because I was younger, I wasn’t thinking it was anything negative. I thought ‘Oh, this is funny’ or something like that, but it’s not,” she said, as noted by People magazine. “This happened a long time ago.”

“That’s my biggest mistake,” the former MTV star continued. “I just had to grow up, honestly. I had to experience other places.” Selfridge Claimed She Quit ‘Teen Mom’ View this post on Instagram 📱 Taylor’s statement. ✨See Previous Post✨ #teenmomog A post shared by Teen Mom Talk (TMT) (@teenmomtalktmt) on Jun 9, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT There’s a little bit of he-said, she-said going on between MTV and Selfridge. While the network said she was fired, Selfridge claimed she quit the series last week. “I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter,” she wrote. “I don’t believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life. With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect.” Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family.

READ NEXT: MTV Fires Taylor Selfridge Over ‘Past Racist’ Tweets