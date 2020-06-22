Whitney Thore Breaks Silence After Split from Chase

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore broke her social media silence to share a picture of herself kissing her father, Glenn Thore, for Father’s Day. The TLC reality TV star has always had a close relationship with her parents, who have been largely featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

The love I have for my father is indescribable,” she wrote on June 21. “He coaches and supports me. He will do and has always done literally anything for me.”

“He’ll always pick up the phone when I call and he’ll tear up a dance floor with me, any time, anywhere,” Thore continued. “He exemplifies what being a good human being means. He set a high bar that I will never come close to reaching, but he loves me more than I can understand. I love you, Daddy!”

Thore’s Father’s Day Post Was One of Her First Since Breaking Up with Chase Severino

Thore has largely stayed off social media since she announced her breakup with ex-fiance Chase Severino. The two were having problems before the coronavirus pandemic, and then during self-quarantine she discovered that Severino had hooked up with an old girlfriend and would now be expecting a baby with her.

“After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” she wrote on May 21. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Since then, she hasn’t posted anything on social media, except to express her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and wishing her dad a Happy Father’s Day.

Thore Has Been Living with Buddy Bell

While she heals from her breakup, she’s been spending time with her best friend, Buddy Bell. Bell and Severino didn’t exactly get along, with Severino feeling jealous of Bell’s close relationship with Thore. He also didn’t like that they had hooked up in the past.

When Thore was hospitalized for a panic attack following her breakup and subsequent social media announcement, Bell was the one who picked her up and took her home. He hasn’t left her side since then, with Thore saying they’ve been watching a lot of television.

“[He] was just going to stay for a few days… and he’s been here for six weeks now, which is good, because two weeks later I went back to the hospital,” she said in a video update for TLC. “It’s been really nice to have him here.”

“Just knowing he’s around makes me feel safe,” she added. “Luckily Buddy’s here to help me do all those things.”

Thore hasn’t touched base with Severino since she found out that he was having a baby with another woman. “As of right now I’ve only had that one conversation with Chase,” Thore said. “I got off the phone pretty quickly, just because I needed to process it.”

Severino, however, has tried to reach out but she’s not ready to talk to him. “I have not yet felt like I’m at a place where I’m able to talk about things,” she said.

