Carol & Husband Dave Update on Hoarders Season 11 Episode 1

Carol and Dave are featured on the Season 11 premiere of Hoarders, A&E’s hit reality series that follows some of the “biggest, most extreme hoards in the country.” The new season airs Monday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on A&E and will follow eight new subjects as they battle with a hoarding disorder that threatens to destroy their lives, homes and relationships.

The description of Season 11 Episode 1, titled “Carol,” reads, “Over the past two decades, Carol has hoarded her husband’s home. Now she’s left her husband Dave to deal with the hoard and his failing health. With the mansion threatened to be condemned, the family unites to try to save the house and confront Carol about her behavior.”

Here’s what we know about Carol and Dave ahead of Monday’s episode. (Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Hoarders as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

Carol Threatens to ‘Slap the Face Off’ of One of the Cleaners During Tonight’s Season 11 Premiere

Sneak Peek — A&E’s “Hoarders” Returns Monday, July 20 at 8pm ET/PT | A&ETune in to Hoarders, Mondays at 8/7c on A&E, and stay up to date on all of A&E's premieres at http://aetv.com/schedule. Returning for its 11th season, the Emmy-nominated and Critics Choice Television Award-winning series, Hoarders, features a team of experts working to tackle some of the biggest, most extreme, and most challenging hoards in America. New season premieres Monday, July 20 at 8pm ET/PT. #Hoarders Subscribe for more from Hoarders and other great A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe_ae Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: http://aetv.us/HoardersOfficial Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://www.aetv.com/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AETV Twitter – https://twitter.com/AETV A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E makes entertainment an art form. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2020-07-13T21:25:02Z

In the clip above, Carol admits that the house she and her husband live in used to be beautiful, but it’s fallen into disarray due to Carol’s hoarding addiction. “It’s a beautiful house and right now it’s in chaos,” Carol says, while her husband adds, “Sad is the condition of my house. Carol brings things in, but very little of it leaves.”

Although Carol knows her hoarding has become a problem, she doesn’t seem to care that it’s affecting her loved ones. “You know what? I don’t give a f–king rat’s ass. I don’t owe anybody anything, and that includes Dave,” she says in the promo, as the cameras pan over teetering piles of garbage, boxes filled with years of collected items, and mountains of junk littering the home.

A woman can be heard saying in a voiceover that Carol is “supposed to be taking care of [Dave]” and that he’s become “like a prisoner” to her addiction. “That’s not right to let another human being live like that,” Dave’s daughter says, while Carol adds, “At this point, I don’t even care, and that’s how I feel.”

It’s clear Carol is going to be combative and unreliable during tonight’s episode, as she can be seen throwing a fit when someone throws away an old chair. “How come they’re throwing away furniture? Why?” she shouts at one of the cleaners. Dr. David Tolin, one of the therapists featured on the show, says that it’s “going to be a long day” if Carol continues having such an emotional reaction to their work.

Another clip shows Carol yelling at the cleaners to leave behind certain items, despite their best efforts to help clear out the hoard. Carol goes so far as to threaten to hit one of the cleaners if she tries to throw out an item, telling her “don’t you touch it or I’ll slap your face off,” so it looks like the cleaners and the therapists have their work cut out for them tonight.

Dave’s Son’s Friends Are Horrified By the State of Carol & Dave’s Home

SNEAK PEEK: Childhood friends are worried when they see the state of Carol and Dave's home. Don't miss the #Hoarders season premiere TONIGHT at 8PM! pic.twitter.com/pW0f7K55HR — A&E Network (@AETV) July 20, 2020

In another sneak peek of the premiere episode, Dave’s son Kevin’s friends, who grew up visiting Dave and Carol’s home while they were still in school, come by to visit and are horrified by what they see. The clip above shows Kevin walking them through the house while explaining that his elderly father is literally being buried alive by Carol’s hoard.

“I’ve known Kevin since we were actually sophomores in high school and [the house] has drastically changed,” Kevin’s friend Cory says in the clip. “I’m used to seeing this home just totally immaculate, nothing out of place and then we walk in and there’s things everywhere.”

Steve, another friend of Kevin’s from school, is also astonished at the state the house is in. “I think the most shocking things about going in the house today was you couldn’t move. I couldn’t believe what I saw, it was such a train wreck I guess is a good way to put it.”

New episodes of Hoarders air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on A&E. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Hoarders Season 11 Premiere Schedule: What Time & Date Does it Air?

