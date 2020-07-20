Hoarders Season 11 Premiere Schedule: What Time & Date Does it Air?

Hoarders, the Emmy-nominated reality series following some of the “biggest, most extreme, and most challenging hoards in the country,” returns with an all-new season on Monday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on A&E.

Season 11 will feature 10 new episodes, each running two hours long with commercials. If you’re not caught up to Season 11, the first 10 seasons are currently available to stream on-demand through a variety of platforms.

Keep reading for details on the new season of Hoarders, including the Season 11 schedule and a rundown of the plot:

New Episodes Air Monday Nights at 8 p.m. ET on A&E Network

New episodes of Hoarders air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on A&E following the Season 11 premiere. Previous seasons of the show have featured more than 10 episodes, although the episodes typically ran only an hour in length and covered more than 8-10 subjects each season. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below, courtesy of the A&E schedule:

EPISODE 11.1, CAROL: “Over the past two decades, Carol has hoarded her husband’s home. Now she’s left her husband Dave to deal with the hoard and his failing health. With the mansion threatened to be condemned, the family unites to try to save the house and confront Carol about her behavior.” (airs on July 20, 2020)

EPISODE 11.2, SHERRY: “For two years Sherry has not paid the mortgage payments on her house. Her justification for her massive hoard is that it protects her from the outside world, resulting in a 6-foot-high wall of trash blocking entry into the home. Relationships are tested when Sherry attempts to work with her son and daughter to clear her massive hoard. With the help of the hoarders team, Sherry must now clean up her hoard to start getting her life back on track.” (airs on July 27, 2020)

EPISODE 11.3, ALTHIA: “Althia is facing heavy fines for multiple vehicles, building materials and a 60-foot semi-trailer on her residential property. Her 5000 square foot unfinished dream home is filled with unsold inventory from a business that ended when her husband died. Althia doesn’t want to part with any of it because she’s convinced she can sell it all and finish her home. Family members, including her 90-year-old mother, have come to help Althia confront her hoarding disorder and resolve unwanted attention from the city.” (airs on August 3, 2020)

The Series Follows Individuals Suffering From a Hoarding Disorder

The official A&E description of the new season reads, “Returning for its 11th season, the Emmy-nominated and Critics Choice Television Award-winning series “Hoarders” features a team of experts working to tackle some of the biggest, most extreme, and most challenging hoards in America. Over the course of the season, viewers are introduced to eight individuals from across the country as the team of experts race against the clock to avert crises ranging from jail time to financial ruin and loss of property. Each two-hour episode takes an emotional, in-depth look at how both the team and families deal with a hoarding crisis of epic magnitude.”

New episodes of Hoarders air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on A&E. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

