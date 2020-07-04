Dunkin’ Donuts 4th of July Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

The 4th of July 2020 may a look a little bit different this year, but when it comes to your coffee order, Dunkin’ Donuts will be there for you to celebrate the holiday. The coffee chain announced that many Dunkin’ locations will be open on the 4th of July 2020, but the stores’ hours will vary by location.

In an official statement to Heavy, a spokesperson stated, “Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on July 4th, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.”

If you’re looking to celebrate with Dunkin’, the coffee chain is offering some fun specials for the holiday, according to a post on their blog. The MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats are now available for a limited time in a 50-count MUNCHKINS® Bucket. The flavors offered include Jelly, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Old Fashioned, and much more.

Additionally, for the Fourth of July, Rick Golden, Manager of Donut Excellence at Dunkin’, has created something called a “DIY Celebration Donut Cake.” If you’re feeling crafty this Independence Day, all you need to make this cake is a couple dozen of your favorite donuts from Dunkin’, and some candles. Golden instructs to, “Stack the donuts however high you would like, but pictured above we have layers of 6 donuts, 5 donuts, 4 donuts, 3 donuts, and then one on top!”

Dunkin’ Has New Summer Items

In addition to their 4th of July specials, Dunkin’ has also launched some new menu items for the summer. According to a post from their blog, the coffee chain recently launched Dunkin’ Refreshers, which are available in two varieties: Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit. The drinks are made with iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins. Now through July 28, 2020, Dunkin’ is offering medium Dunkin’ Refreshers for $2 all day at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

Dunkin’ also recently announced that they are bringing back one of their popular coffee flavors, Butter Pecan, for a limited time this summer. The flavor is a “tasty combination of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream flavors.” Butter Pecan can be added into iced coffees, hot coffees, espresso drinks, as well as Dunkin’s Frozen Coffee and Frozen Chocolate drinks.

Dunkin’ and Coronavirus Protocols

Dunkin’ is making sure that their customers are safe in their stores and taking the appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In a May 29, 2020, post on their blog, Dunkin’ outlined what their stores were doing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The preventative measures that they are taking include eliminating all dine-in options, encouraging mobile ordering and delivery, minimizing restaurant employee and guest interactions, and establishing health protocols for restaurant employees, such as body temperature checks. Dunkin’ has also implemented extra cleaning precautions and have placed markings on restaurant floors in six-foot increments.

Dunkin’ has also introduced a line of Dunkin’-inspired face masks. $3 of every face mask purchase to be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 relief funds, according to a post on their Instagram page. Face masks are currently a requirement for every employee at Dunkin’.

