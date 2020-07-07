Is 7-Eleven Open on the 4th of July 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

4th of July 2020 is here, and millions across the country will be observing the federal holiday with outdoor activities and barbeques. If you’re in need of last-minute supplies for your Independence Day celebration, you may be wondering if your local 7-Eleven convenience store is open on the holiday. 7-Eleven is open on July 4, 2020.

While the chain’s name implies otherwise, 7-Eleven locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Due to Coronavirus, Some 7-Eleven Locations Are Operating on Reduced Hours

In a statement updated on July 1, 7-11 informed customers that a number of their nationwide locations would be operating under reduced hours to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The update explained, “The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, your local 7-Eleven may be closing between the hours of Midnight and 5 AM daily for enhanced sanitation measures.” We recommend calling your local 7-Eleven to find out if their hours of operation have been impacted by coronavirus before visiting the store. You can find the 7-Eleven nearest you via the store locator on their website, found here.

In addition, 4 7-Eleven locations across the country (in New York City, Providence, Rhode Island, Arlington, Texas, and Yakima, Washington) are temporarily closed. For more information about those closures, click here.

Although their stores have remained open as essential through the coronavirus pandemic, 7-Eleven has implemented changes to prevent the spread of the virus (per their website). Those changes include enhanced “standards and procedures for hygiene, hand-washing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores and have increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces.” They have also installed sneeze guards, encouraged employees to wear gloves and masks, and removed the option for customers to self-serve fresh and baked food items.

7-Eleven Has a Number of July Specials, But ‘Free Slurpee Day’ Won’t Happen This Year

7-Eleven’s birthday is usually celebrated on July 11 as “Free Slurpee Day;” however, in light of COVID-19, the nationwide chain has canceled their in-store promotion this year. In a statement, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt said “At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees. Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927.” In place of “Free Slurpee Day,” 7-Eleven will make a donation of 1 million meals to Feeding America.

That’s not to say 7-Eleven isn’t offering several discounts and deals around their “birthday.” All 7Rewards loyalty app members received a coupon for a free medium Slurpee in their accounts on July 1, to be redeemed at their convenience. In addition, on the 7NOW app from July 7 to July 11 “whole pizzas are only $5, and a FREE Slurpee drink is redeemable with your order.” 7NOW delivery is available for customers who do not want to shop in-store.

