RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Joins Free Britney Spears Movement

Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney joined the #FreeBritney movement, which has gained momentum as fans petition for pop star Britney Spears to be released from her conservatorship.

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer has been under legal guardianship since 2008 after suffering multiple breakdowns. That means Spears estate, career negotiations, and financial assets are controlled by someone else.

“Stay strong @britneyspears We love you. #freebritney,” McSweeney wrote on July 14, sharing a photo of herself wearing a sweatshirt with Spears image. The photo garnered more than 13,000 likes as hundreds of fans flooded the comments section.

“Omg thank you for posting this maybe if more people like you start bringing it to light something will actually get done ❤️❤️❤️. I love you I’m so glad you joined the cast,” one person wrote. “How can we help her? This is so f***ing sad,” another added.

Fans Think Spears Is Posting Secret Calls For Help Through Social Media

The Free Britney movement has regained momentum recently because of the TikTok and Instagram videos the star has been sharing. She likes to dance to popular songs, like by Nelly Furtado and Rihanna, but some people think Spears’ self-expression is a call for help.

The most popular video showed Spears wearing a yellow top and bizarrely walking in and out of the frame while carrying flowers as Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd plays in the background. Since it was originally posted on July 2, it has garnered more than 16 million views.

In a video from June 29, the star wrote that she likes to freestyle in her dances: “There’s no routine here …. I’m just using my body to speak for me how it feels …..”

“Britney please tell us what’s going on,” the top comment, written by netizen Mila Maze, reads. “Wear green in your next post if you need help,” another person said.

Spears hasn’t issued a statement about the fan-led movement.

@britneyspears HOLY HOLY CRAP 😍 !!! My florist surprised me today by making the flower arrangement all different colors 💐 … just had to SHARE 🌸⭐️ !!!! ♬ Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

As noted by Business Insider, Spears’ conservatorship has been extended until August 22. After suffering health complications, Spears’ father, Jaime, Spears transferred his rights as conservator to attorney Jodi Montgomery, Entertainment Tonight added.

While some fans think Spears is being manipulated, the star reportedly has a say in her career and business decisions. “The conservatorship is not a jail,” Larry Rudolph, the star’s manager, told The Washington Post. “It helps Britney make business decisions and manage her life in ways she can’t do on her own right now.”

Spears Continues to Post Dancing Videos

Even though she hasn’t responded to rumors that she’s being held under the conservatorship against her will, Spears hasn’t stopped sharing videos of her dancing. Most recently, she showed fans a clip of her smiling and doing lyrical movements while listening to Rihanna’s “Never Ending.”

“Rihanna …… your music makes me FEEL like I’ve never felt before 💕⭐️🎀🌸🌸😉 !!!! “Never Ending” is my favorite song off of the ANTI album,” she wrote. “I feel like I’m flying with this song 💃🏼 …… thank you 💋💋💋 !!!”

