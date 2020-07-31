REPORT: RHONY Ex Husband Seen with Tiger Woods’ Mistress

According to Page Six, the infamous Real Housewives of New York playboy, Harry Dubin, has been seen out and about with Tiger Woods’ former mistress, Rachel Uchitel.
As reported by Page Six, the two have been seen together in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Breakers Hotel and an Italian restaurant, Cafe Via Flora. It’s unclear if they’re dating, but Uchitel told Page Six that “Harry and I have been super close friends for years. He is like family to me.”
Harry Dubin became an infamous character on The Real Housewives of New York after viewers found out that he had dated many of the show’s stars, like Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps. Dubin was also married to former Real Housewives of New York member Aviva Drescher, but they divorced in 2015. The couple has one son together, named Harrison, who is 19 years old.
Dubin Was Seen Kissing Ramona Singer In 2018
In 2018, TMZ published a photo of Dubin and Singer making out. According to TMZ, the two were seen Pomona restaurant in Midtown Manhattan. According to witnesses, the two were “locking lips most of the night.”
Aviva Drescher Said Her Son Was Teased After The TMZ Photo
After TMZ published the photo of Singer and Dubin kissing, it went viral, especially on Real Housewives meme accounts. According to Reality Tea, Dubin’s ex-wife, Aviva Drescher, said in March 2020 that the photo embarrassed her son and that his friends teased him for it.
According to Reality Tea, during an episode of the Out in the Wild podcast , Drescher said, “The kissing Ramona situation really bummed out my son [who she shares with Dubin]. He was taunted about it by his friends, he’s in high school. So that sucked. He was mortified.”
During the podcast episode, Drescher also revealed another Real Housewives of New York member that Dubin has been with. “He dated Sonja, Luann, Ramona… He also dated Kelly [Bensimon] somewhere in the past few years…” Drescher said.
Since divorcing Dubin, Drescher married a man named Reid Drescher, who was seen during various seasons of The Real Housewives of New York.
READ NEXT: RHONY Freak Out Reported: Daughter Yells At FedEx