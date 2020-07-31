REPORT: RHONY Ex Husband Seen with Tiger Woods’ Mistress

According to Page Six, the infamous Real Housewives of New York playboy, Harry Dubin, has been seen out and about with Tiger Woods’ former mistress, Rachel Uchitel.

As reported by Page Six, the two have been seen together in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Breakers Hotel and an Italian restaurant, Cafe Via Flora. It’s unclear if they’re dating, but Uchitel told Page Six that “Harry and I have been super close friends for years. He is like family to me.”

Harry Dubin became an infamous character on The Real Housewives of New York after viewers found out that he had dated many of the show’s stars, like Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps. Dubin was also married to former Real Housewives of New York member Aviva Drescher, but they divorced in 2015. The couple has one son together, named Harrison, who is 19 years old.

Dubin Was Seen Kissing Ramona Singer In 2018

In 2018, TMZ published a photo of Dubin and Singer making out. According to TMZ, the two were seen Pomona restaurant in Midtown Manhattan. According to witnesses, the two were “locking lips most of the night.”

However, Dubin thinks that it was really former Real Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer who leaked the photo. According to TMZ, Mortimer was also there that night. During an episode of the podcast, Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Dubin blamed it all on Mortimer. “I mean, we got busted. That was it,” Dubin said, “I think Tinsley took the picture to tell you the truth.” Dubin explained that they were in a private area of a nightclub.On the podcast episode, Dubin also added, “Ramona’s a great kisser. What do you want me to tell you?”

Sonja Morgan also had a lot to say on the matter. “Oh my god! I was repulsed,” Morgan said on a Watch What Happens Live episode in March 2019, “I mean, I don’t want to make out with Ramona and I don’t want Harry making out with Ramona. I’m not mad at Ramona, but I am so upset with Harry.”