REPORT: RHONY Ex Husband Seen with Tiger Woods’ Mistress

REPORT: RHONY Ex Husband Seen with Tiger Woods’ Mistress

  • Shares
  • Updated
real housewives of new york city

Photo by: Sophy Holland/Bravo The Real Housewives of New York City

According to Page Six, the infamous Real Housewives of New York playboy, Harry Dubin, has been seen out and about with Tiger Woods’ former mistress, Rachel Uchitel.

As reported by Page Six, the two have been seen together in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Breakers Hotel and an Italian restaurant, Cafe Via Flora. It’s unclear if they’re dating, but Uchitel told Page Six that “Harry and I have been super close friends for years. He is like family to me.”

Harry Dubin became an infamous character on The Real Housewives of New York after viewers found out that he had dated many of the show’s stars, like Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps. Dubin was also married to former Real Housewives of New York member Aviva Drescher, but they divorced in 2015. The couple has one son together, named Harrison, who is 19 years old.

Dubin Was Seen Kissing Ramona Singer In 2018

View this post on Instagram

Kamming it #kamkam

A post shared by harry dubin (@harrydubin) on

In 2018, TMZ published a photo of Dubin and Singer making out. According to TMZ, the two were seen Pomona restaurant in Midtown Manhattan. According to witnesses, the two were “locking lips most of the night.”

However, Dubin thinks that it was really former Real Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer who leaked the photo. According to TMZ, Mortimer was also there that night. During an episode of the podcast, Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Dubin blamed it all on Mortimer. “I mean, we got busted. That was it,” Dubin said, “I think Tinsley took the picture to tell you the truth.” Dubin explained that they were in a private area of a nightclub.On the podcast episode, Dubin also added, “Ramona’s a great kisser. What do you want me to tell you?”
Sonja Morgan also had a lot to say on the matter. “Oh my god! I was repulsed,” Morgan said on a Watch What Happens Live episode in March 2019, “I mean, I don’t want to make out with Ramona and I don’t want Harry making out with Ramona. I’m not mad at Ramona, but I am so upset with Harry.”

Aviva Drescher Said Her Son Was Teased After The TMZ Photo

After TMZ published the photo of Singer and Dubin kissing, it went viral, especially on Real Housewives meme accounts. According to Reality Tea, Dubin’s ex-wife, Aviva Drescher, said in March 2020 that the photo embarrassed her son and that his friends teased him for it.

According to Reality Tea, during an episode of the Out in the Wild podcast , Drescher said, “The kissing Ramona situation really bummed out my son [who she shares with Dubin]. He was taunted about it by his friends, he’s in high school. So that sucked. He was mortified.”

During the podcast episode, Drescher also revealed another Real Housewives of New York member that Dubin has been with.  “He dated Sonja, Luann, Ramona… He also dated Kelly [Bensimon] somewhere in the past few years…” Drescher said.

Since divorcing Dubin, Drescher married a man named Reid Drescher, who was seen during various seasons of The Real Housewives of New York. 

View this post on Instagram

Happy and a healthy new year luv us

A post shared by harry dubin (@harrydubin) on

READ NEXT: RHONY Freak Out Reported: Daughter Yells At FedEx

Read More
, ,