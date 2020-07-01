Jenelle Evans Threatens ‘Teen Mom’ Stars with Lawyers Over Kaiser Stories

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans threatened her former co-stars and a Jersey Shore star on July 1 after they shared articles on their Instagram stories about her son, Kaiser.

Many of the cast from Teen Mom and Jersey Shore–including Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro–share articles about each other that are often written by outlets like Champion Daily and Celebuzz. At the time this article was published, the article did not appear to be on Portwood, Bookout story or Ortiz-Magro’s story.

“I would appreciate it if you would delete the articles. Or I can have my lawyer contact all of you next week,” she wrote. “Apparently the media doesn’t care what defamation or slander means. This is why celebrities have sued everyone in the past… and I’ve been organizing my notes for a while.”

How about your girl Briana? You only want to threaten certain people but not others? pic.twitter.com/DgGhb8YYcK — Maggie (@MagsManning) July 1, 2020

Evans denied that Kaiser was being harmed. “My son is safe and I have proof he was okay for his week visit with his father,” she wrote. “I didn’t have one concerning phone call made to me or any reports of injuries. He’s just an adorable happy normal little man.”

Nathan Griffith Accused David Eason of Hurting His Son

Evans claimed they crossed the line when they posted stories about her son, Kaiser. On June 29, her ex-fiancee Nathan Griffith accused Evans’ current husband David Eason of hurting his son.

“Since NOOOOO one is hearing, I will say this. @ColCoES will not help, social services tried their hardest but NOOOO one listened … [It] makes me [realize] there is something wrong with the justice system,” Griffith wrote in since-deleted tweets. The messages have been archived through screenshots posted on Teen Mom fan accounts.

“How do you [explain] marks on my son’s back, [his] black eye, whip marks on his rear end, continuous police investigation,” he added. “Charges against David Eason for multiple violence and aggressive behavior … NOTHING HAPPENS. What am I supposed to do besides being a panic parent!”

Evans, 28, claimed Griffith never contacted her directly and only vented on social media. “Scream on the top of your lungs to social media but don’t call to check. Skip out on visits and cut short the ones you do attend,” she tweeted. “You’re not really concerned, just playing pretend.”

Evans and Her Husband Have a Tumultuous Relationship

Since they married in 2017, Evans has claimed she left Eason multiple times. In 2019, she was fired from the Teen Mom franchise after Eason shot and killed their dog, Nugget.

Most recently, Eason was arrested on June 12 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicative threats, Us Weekly reported. He is slated to appear in court on July 6.

Eason allegedly pistol-whipped one of Evans’ friends after they came to Eason’s North Carolina home on “The Land” to get some of Evans’ belongings stemming from an earlier fight.

At the time, Evans claimed she was going to leave Eason for good. “I’m shaking and saddened by this, it’s time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere,” she told Celebernation, as noted by Us Weekly.

Rumors swirled they reconnected less than a week later after Evans appeared in one of Eason’s TikTok videos. Evans confirmed the reconciliation by sharing a vlog on June 28 where she cooked breakfast for her husband.

She also tweeted about her change of heart, writing: “Fun Fact: Emotions change everyday. Don’t get ‘hung up’ on feelings like ‘she’s sad’ or ‘she’s angry’ or ‘she’s leaving him!’ Because the next day a person can feel completely different.”

READ NEXT: Will ‘Teen Mom 2’ Hire Back Jenelle Evans?