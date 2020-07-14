Juliette Porter Called Out Alex Kompo’s ‘Blatant Racism’ After He Was Fired

Two weeks ago, MTV announced the firing of Alex Kompothecras from Siesta Key. His co-stars reacted to the news in various ways, and his ex-girlfriend Juliette Porter had some choice words for people who were still supporting him after he was fired.
Kompo did film with the cast and crew for the current season of the show, but MTV announced they would be re-editing the season to reduce his airtime following his allegedly racist social media posts and comments.
Kompo used the n-word in a resurfaced Instagram post as well as in comments according to screenshots obtained by In Touch Weekly. He also laughed in comment sections of other racist posts.
Juliette Porter Called Kompo’s Posts “Blatant Racism”
Juliette tweeted back to a fan who said that people wouldn’t watch the show without Kompo, writing “Sorry we picked trying to get rid of racism instead of thinking about your reality tv needs Mariah. You still see all the drama, you just don’t see him.”
Juliette also appeared on Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office podcast and addressed Kompo’s firing and her fans who were still supporting him.
“I have a lot of — I don’t want to say racist followers — but a lot of people are like really upset about him leaving,” said Porter, 22. “People love a villain.”
She also added, “It’s not even like subtle racism – it was like blatant, blatant racism.”
Porter also said that that was all she could really say from a legal standpoint.
Kelsey Owens, another Siesta Key costar, said much of the same, adding, “I don’t understand. There are so many people saying they want him back and I’m like, do you understand why he’s gone?”
Much of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Reacted to Kompo’s Firing
Kelsey Owens not only said that people should know why Kompo was gone from the show, but she also said that “MTV definitely made the right decision on cutting him.”
Robby Hayes, who dated Juliette after Kompo did, commented on MTV’s announcement, writing “Karma,” according to Us Weekly.
Chloe Trautman responded to Juliette’s response, writing “They aren’t worth it boo boo. Who cares?”
Allegedly sharing posts and comments that were racist is not Kompo’s first time being in the hot seat, though it is the first thing that got him fired from the show. He was previously connected to a viral video that showed a shark being dragged behind a boat on a fishing line.
He was also arrested for disorderly conduct a year before his firing according to In Touch Weekly.
At the time, Kompos allegedly urinated outside of Oz Club in Clearwater, Florida, in February 2019. The former Siesta Key star allegedly “urinated on a vehicle leading to an altercation that required law enforcement presence to de-escalate.”
On June 2, Kompo shared a photo with the Bible verse Romans 12:10, which read “Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor.” He has not posted other than to announce the birth of his daughter since.
