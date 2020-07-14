Juliette Porter Called Out Alex Kompo’s ‘Blatant Racism’ After He Was Fired

Two weeks ago, MTV announced the firing of Alex Kompothecras from Siesta Key. His co-stars reacted to the news in various ways, and his ex-girlfriend Juliette Porter had some choice words for people who were still supporting him after he was fired.

Kompo did film with the cast and crew for the current season of the show, but MTV announced they would be re-editing the season to reduce his airtime following his allegedly racist social media posts and comments.

Kompo used the n-word in a resurfaced Instagram post as well as in comments according to screenshots obtained by In Touch Weekly. He also laughed in comment sections of other racist posts.

Juliette Porter Called Kompo’s Posts “Blatant Racism”

Juliette tweeted back to a fan who said that people wouldn’t watch the show without Kompo, writing “Sorry we picked trying to get rid of racism instead of thinking about your reality tv needs Mariah. You still see all the drama, you just don’t see him.”

Juliette also appeared on Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office podcast and addressed Kompo’s firing and her fans who were still supporting him.