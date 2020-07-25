Kathie Lee Gifford’s Reaction to Regis Philbin’s Death

Kathie Lee Gifford, Regis Philbin’s longtime co-host and friend, shared scripture as news emerged of the beloved TV personality’s death at age 88.

“Fight the good fight of faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called. I Timothy 6:12,” she wrote on Twitter early Saturday morning. “LORD, give us the strength we need to persevere on our journey. Hold us up by Your righteous right hand and deliver us from despair.🙏🏻”

Gifford and Philbin became an iconic daytime duo on “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” in 1988. Philbin was also the original host of ABC’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” beginning in 1999.

Philbin died Friday, July 24, 2020. Giffin shared a message of strength and heartbreak Saturday morning, before news of his death was widely known. Philbin had been suffering from heart disease, although he was in relatively good health since his retirement, TMZ reported.

Fight the good fight of faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called. I Timothy 6:12 LORD, give us the strength we need to persevere on our journey. Hold us up by Your righteous right hand and deliver us from despair.🙏🏻 — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) July 25, 2020

Kathie Lee Gifford turned to her faith after learning of the death of her longtime co-host and friend. She prayed for comfort and remembered her faith in eternal life, asking for strength and perseverance.

Gifford and Philbin joined ABC’s “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” in 1988, and hosted the show together for 15 years. The pair remained close, even after Gifford left the show.

Regis Philbin’s family shared news of his death with PEOPLE on Saturday and asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family shared in a statement with PEOPLE Saturday. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Regis Philbin & Kathie Lee Gifford Remained Close Friends Following 15 Years of Co-Hosting ‘Live! With Regis And Kathie Lee’

Heartbroken. We will miss you regis 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kB8oag8BFO — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 25, 2020

Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin remained close friends following 15 years of co-hosting ABC’s “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee.” The iconic daytime duo was often spotted together. PEOPLE reported they spotted them catching up over dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood in January of 2018.

In March of 2018, Regis joined Kathie Lee on Today when Hoda Kotb was out on maternity leave.

“I’m happy you’re back — we can have some laughs now,” Gifford told Philbin at the beginning of the show.

Kotb also took to Twitter to remember Philbin.

“Heartbroken. We will miss you Regis,” she wrote.

