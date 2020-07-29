Kyle Richards Leaks Nude Pic After Fearing It Would Resurface

In a recent Instagram photo, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shared a throwback nude photo of herself as part of the black-and-white photo women’s empowerment challenge on Instagram. In the caption, Richards revealed that she was worried that this scandalous photo would resurface when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the caption, Richards wrote, “I struggled to post a photo because I didn’t understand what’s so “challenging” about posting a black and white photo of ourselves. But so many of the wonderful women in my life messaged me “challenging” me ( I tagged them) So I decided to post this picture. About this picture…I took this picture for my husband for Valentine’s Day one year. I was nervous to take it and then when I was asked to do #RHOBH I was nervous to accept doing the show because I was worried this photo would surface. I thought it was THAT risqué!! How scandalous! 🙈😂”

Richards continued, “Now here I am posting it because it DOES make me feel empowered! I am proud to come from a family of all women, fortunate to be surrounded by such amazing women in my life and to be the mother of 4 incredible women and soon to be woman ( Portia) Thank you to all the women that support me & love me. I love, support & appreciate you 🙏❤️#challengeaccepted”

The Other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Ladies Were Supportive Of The Photo

It seemed like Richards’ fellow castmates on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were more than supportive of the photo. Many of her castmates commented on the photo. Dorit Kemsley commented, “Amazing!!” and Lisa Rinna commented with a string of clapping and high-five emojis. Former star Brandi Glanville also commented on the photo, writing, “You look beautiful” with a rainbow emoji.

Other Bravo stars also showed their love for the picture, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, who wrote, “Beautiful.” Stephanie Hollman of The Real Housewives of Dallas also commented, writing, “You look amazing” with a string of fire emojis.

Richards Battled An Eating Disorder When She Was Younger

During a Season 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards opened up about having an eating disorder. According to People, Richards revealed that she had previously battled an eating disorder when she was younger in the 1980’s.

During the episode, Richards said, “It started when I was 17. I was on a TV show and I didn’t like — they kept putting me in these big things. And my boobs were big when I was young and my sisters were tiny and cute,” Richards said, referencing sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards. “Everybody was blonde and blue-eyed and skinny. I said, ‘I don’t like my wardrobe’ and they said, ‘Well, lose some weight and we’ll put you in cuter wardrobe.’ ”

According to People, Richards revealed that she weighed around 99 pounds during the time of her eating disorder.

