Is Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2020 Canceled?

The traditional Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show is still going on despite the coronavirus. The biggest fireworks display in New York City is live on NBC.

“To allow New Yorkers to experience this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks safely without creating crowds, the annual spectacle was reimagined as a series of smaller unannounced displays in every borough of New York City,” the Macy’s 4th of July website said.

If you’re not able to catch the fireworks show in person, it is airing on NBC at 8 p.m. EST or 7 p.m. CT.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show Was Reimagined With Smaller Displays Throughout New York City

SURPRISE! Macy's pandemic version of its iconic 4th of July fireworks got off to a spectacular start in Queens tonight. Every night there will be a short show in a different borough — we can't wait to see where they will be tomorrow! 🇺🇸 #fireworks #macys #4ofjuly pic.twitter.com/i2IQHrBDy6 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 30, 2020

To help keep spectators safe, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show was reimagined in 2020 to allow people to social distance and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Instead of one large fireworks display, the fireworks show will be a spectacle in every borough in New York. This was planned so people could watch the fireworks displays without forming large crowds, the Macy’s 4th of July website said.

“From Monday, June 29 through Saturday, July 4, Macy’s Fireworks displays will launch unannounced on select evenings across New York City,” the website says. “Each 5-minute display will feature Macy’s signature pyrotechnic scale with thousands of shells reaching heights up to 1,000 feet. Each show is brief and will be over before residents can gather at its source. The displays will be launched from one or two land or water based locations over the course of the week-long celebration covering every borough of New York City.”

The best way to enjoy the social is while social distancing close to home, the website noted.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Said ‘Being Smart’ Will Prevent a COVID-19 Surge as the State Recorded 918 New Cases July 3

The first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. never really ended, and cases are surging again. But this time, a different and much bigger swath of the country is feeling the effects. https://t.co/hLKgAJJ00i — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 3, 2020

While New York is not experiencing a surge in cases of the coronavirus seen in some states, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised New Yorkers to remain vigilant to prevent a new COVID-19 surge. The state saw 918 new cases on Friday, July 3, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

He said the state was “on the right track” and was seeing lower numbers of positive cases. Hospitalization rates were also declining, he said.

“New York continues to make progress combatting the scourge of COVID-19, even as we see heavily increasing infections in other states,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, hospitalizations continued to decline and we saw a low rate of positive tests, which show the state continues on the right track as we practice a slow, data-driven and incremental reopening. The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 percent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here and I cannot repeat enough that our actions today – those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state’s guidelines – will determine which direction these numbers go. This holiday weekend please wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay New York smart.”