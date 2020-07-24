My Tears Ricochet: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Hidden Easter Eggs

My Tears Ricochet is the fifth song on Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, “Folklore.” Swift announced the surprise album on July 23. It contains 16 tracks and one bonus track.

In announcing her album, Swift mentioned how her plans for the summer had changed amid the coronavirus pandemic — namely, she had planned on a massive global tour for her seventh album, Lover, which came out last August. She wrote on Instagram,

“Most of the things i had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise […] Tonight at midnight I’ll be release in my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine… Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Here’s what you need to know:

My Tears Ricochet Full Lyrics: ‘And if I’m Dead to You, Why Are You at the Wake?’

My Tears Ricochet is: • Track 5

• self written

• the first song Taylor wrote for the album

• Jack Antonoff produced

• Jack Antonoff described it as being one of his favorite things he & Taylor have done together Nobody talk to me while I process this information #folklore — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 (@cardigan_swift) July 24, 2020

Here are the full lyrics to My Tears Ricochet, per Genius:

[Verse 1]

We gather here, we line up

Weepin’ in a sunlit room

And if I’m on fire, you’ll be made of ashes, too

Even on my worst day, did I deserve babe

All the hell you’ve gave me?

‘Cause I loved you

I swear I loved you ’til my dying day

[Chorus]

I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace

And you’re the hero flying around saving face

And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?

Cursing my name, wishing I stayed

Look at how my tears ricochet

[Verse 2]

We gather stones, never knowing what they’ll mean

Some to throw, some to make a diamond ring

You know I didn’t want to have to haunt you

But what a ghostly scene

You wear the same jewels that I gave you as you bury me

[Chorus]

I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace

‘Cause when I’d fight, you used to tell me I was brave

And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?

Cursing my name, wishing I stayed

Look at how my tears ricochet

My Tears Ricochet Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

august & my tears ricochet are my favorite things we’ve done together — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 23, 2020

During the livestream for the premiere of Cardigan on YouTube, Swift said that My Tears Ricochet was “about a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently in our memories. Why it leaves such an incredible mark.”

Swift also revealed that this track was the first one she wrote for the album, and that she wrote the song alone.