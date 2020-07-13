Priscilla Presley’s Family & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Priscilla Presley, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, has suffered a terrible loss. It was reported on July 12 by TMZ that her grandson, Benjamin Keough, committed suicide after being found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Besides Keough, Presley has three other grandchildren from her only daughter that she shared with Presley, Lisa Marie. The 75-year-old also has a son, Navarone Garibaldi.

Even though the family is considered royalty, they aren’t really in the spotlight. Here’s a few facts you should know about Priscilla Presley’s family and her children.

1. Priscilla Presley was With Marco Garibaldi for 22 Years

After her marriage to Elvis, Presley dated around but didn’t have a long term relationship until she met Marco Garibaldi, according to Express UK. IMDb wrote that Garibaldi is an entrepreneur that has interests in architecture, screenwriting, manufacturing, engineering, public service, software engineering, botany and real estate development. They welcomed their son, Navarone, in March of 1987.

2. Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone is a Musician

Even though he isn’t Elvis Presley’s son, Priscilla’s son Navarone Garibaldi followed in his footsteps. He started his own alternative rock band called Them Guns in 2013, according to the band’s website, and is their lead vocalist. The group also consists of Chris Hudson, Chuck Holiday, Bobby Vega and Kyle Hamood. They have one album listed on Spotify titled From the Shadows, which was released in 2019.

3. Lisa Marie Presley Followed in Her Father’s Footsteps in More Ways Than One

According to Biography, Lisa Marie Presley, dropped out of high school during her junior year and developed an addiction to “illegal drugs.” Her father also struggled with addiction before he died in 1977 of heart failure History.com stated. She was sent to the Scientology Celebrity Center for rehab where she met her late son Benjamin’s father, Danny Keough. After giving birth to twin daughters Harper and Finley in 2008, she became addicted to opioids and painkillers, which she opened up about when she wrote the foreword for Harry Nelson’s book, The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation In Pain, CNN reported.

Presley also inherited her father’s musical ability and released three albums, To Whom It May Concern, Now What and Storm and Grace. She also recorded a posthumous duet with her father titled “In the Ghetto” in 2007.

Elvis Presley & Lisa Marie Presley "In the Ghetto"the father and her daughter sing "in the ghetto" 2010-03-12T11:13:44Z

4. Priscilla’s Father was in the Air Force

Priscilla’s stepfather, Joseph Paul Beaulieu Jr., was in the Air Force and participated in World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War and the Vietnam War, according to his obituary. It was when he was stationed in Germany in 1959 when Elvis met Priscilla according to Biography.com. His obituary says he “kept close eyes” on the 24-year-old Presley as he doted over the 14-year-old.

Her father, James Wagner, died in a plane crash while working as a U.S Navy pilot, Biography.com wrote.

5. Presley’s Granddaughter Danielle Riley Keough is a Golden Globe Nominated Actress

Presley’s oldest grandchild, Danielle Riley Keough, is an actress and model. She started modeling in her teenage years and first hit the runway in a fashion show for Dolce and Gabbana, IMBb stated. After getting her first role in The Runways, she starred in the films The Good Doctor, Jack & Diane, Magic Mike, The Girlfriend Experience, The House That Jack Built, American Honey and Mad Max: Fury Road. In 2017, she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Girlfriend Experience.

Keough will also be starring in an upcoming Amazon Prime series titled Daisy Jones & The Six, according to her Instagram.

