Danny Keough: Who Is the Father of Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Benjamin?

Benjamin Storm Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley, died by suicide on July 12, 2020, as first reported by TMZ. He was 27.

Law enforcement sources told the news outlet that Keough appeared to have died Sunday in Calabasas, California, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Keough, along with his sister, Danielle Riley Keough, 31, are the children of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s only daughter, and her first husband, Danny Keough. A guitar player from Chicago who played bass in Presley’s band.

Danny and Presley married on October 3, 1988 at the Celebrity Center International of the Church of Scientology in West Hollywood. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released the following official statement following her daughter’s nuptials:

“Lisa, 20, married musician Daniel Keough, 23, her boyfriend for the past three years. I am thrilled for Lisa Marie. Danny is a great guy, and I couldn’t be happier for the two of them. The couple will be honeymooning for the next three months at an undisclosed location.”

Keough & Presley Divorced in 1994

Pressley went on to marry three and get divorced three more times after separating from Danny. First, she wed Michael Jackson, a mere 20 days after her divorce was finalized. In 2002, she tied the knot with actor Nicholas Cage after meeting him at Johnny Ramone’s birthday party. They were married for 108 days.

Presley’s third marriage was to guitarist Michael Lockwood in 2006. Together, they welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 11. After a decade of marriage, Presley and Lockwood divorced in 2016.

Keough Was the Best Man at Presley’s Third Wedding to Michael Lockwood



Post-divorce, Presley and Danny remained incredibly close despite their divorce, and he even served as the best man at his ex-wife’s third wedding to Lockwood. Presley told Rolling Stone of Danny, “He’s my absolute best friend in the world. The smartest thing I’ve ever done is have children with this man because I knew this is the one man I could be connected to for the rest of my life.”

While their son Keough remained a private figure, Presley and Danny’s daughter Danielle, who goes by her middle name, Riley, opened up about what it was like growing up with two artists as parents. The Logan Lucky actress told The Guardian in 2017, “I grew up very privileged with my mother, but my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments. He lived in cabins and trailer parks. He just didn’t have much money.”

Riley said of her memories of growing up with a dad like Danny were “so colorful and eccentric and fun. It was a good vibe, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal. I didn’t realize how wildly offensive that was!”

