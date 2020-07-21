Tamar Braxton Was Upset With Network, Boyfriend Says in 911 Call

Tamar Braxton was upset with WEtv before she was hospitalized, her boyfriend David Adefeso said in a 911 recording obtained by TMZ. Adefeso called to get help on July 16 after he found Braxton unresponsive and said she had been drinking.

“My girlfriend is not responding. She’s not awake. She has a little bit of her eye open,” he said in the audio. “She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much.”

“She sent a letter earlier,” he said. “She was very angry earlier on. She has trouble with a network, the company she’s working with. They did something today.”

At one point Adefeso got emotional and said, “This f***ing network.”

“And it’s come to this. When do you get free? At what point are you really free?” he said. “They’ve taken away her happiness.”

Braxton Reportedly Sent WEtv A Scathing Letter

According to Page Six, Braxton reportedly sent executives at WEtv a scathing letter weeks before her hospitalization where she accused the network of ruining her family. She purportedly compared the network to “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities.”

“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [‘Braxton Family Values’] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other.”

Nene Leakes Confirmed Braxton Was Hurting Before Hospitalization

The Braxton family has remained quiet during the “Love and War” singer’s hospitalization, with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes being one of the few people to speak out on behalf of the star. In an Instagram Live video on Saturday, Leakes confirmed Braxton, like herself, has been dealing with a lot of stress lately.

“I have dealt with so much lately,” she said. “If I told you the way I was being treated, in a certain way, you would probably not believe it. Same with Tamar, you would probably not believe it.”

Leakes said Braxton isn't able to address her fans yet but she will do so when she is ready.

