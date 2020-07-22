Tamar Braxton’s Situation Is ‘Delicate,’ Adrienne Bailon Says

Adrienne Bailon, co-host of The Real said Tamar Braxton’s situation is “delicate” when asked by fans to give an update on the singer. As noted by Too Fab, Bailon took to Instagram to answer some questions from fans.

When it came to inquiries about Braxton’s health, the former Cheetah Girl star was hesitant to divulge any information. The Braxton family has been silent about the “Love and War” singer’s situation, with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes being one of the few people to talk about Braxton.

Bailon said the only thing fans could do for Braxton was to pray for her. “So I absolutely wanna encourage people to pray for her. In real life, that’s what I’m doing,” Bailon said, adding the prayers should be “genuine.”

“But at the same time, that’s a really delicate situation and I absolutely think we all should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts,” Bailon said about what happened to Braxton in the hotel room. “Pray for her in real life. That, to me, is important. Reaching out to somebody in real life is important.”

Bailon Says Not Everything Is For Social Media

Bailon said there are some things that should remain private. “I just think, for me, everything isn’t for Instagram, everything isn’t for social media,” she said. “Even when we’re talking about my baby journey, yeah I’ll say it if we’re here on a live and I feel comfortable saying that, but I also think it’s important to know real life is so much more important than social media.”

Braxton was found unconscious by her boyfriend David Adefeso in a hotel room on July 16. When he couldn’t wake her up, he called 911. During the phone call, he revealed that Braxton was having a hard time with her network, WEtv. Adefeso added that Braxton had been drinking and might have taken prescription pills.

Braxton Was Transferred to Facility After Hospitalization

Since being hospitalized, Braxton was transferred to a new facility, People reported.

“Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment,” a rep said in a statement to the outlet. “Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time.”

They added: “The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people.”

Early reports claimed Braxton, 43, was unresponsive, but she is now alert. There have been hints that Braxton was having problems with WEtv, the network were her shows Family Braxton Values and Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! aired.

In a statement to People, WEtv said they were praying for the star. “Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade,” they said. “We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.”

Adefeso, however, lamented that Braxton was distraught over something that happened with the network. “She sent a letter earlier,” he told the 911 operator. “She was very angry earlier on. She has trouble with a network, the company she’s working with. They did something today.”

He added, “This f***ing network.”

“And it’s come to this. When do you get free? At what point are you really free?” he continued. “They’ve taken away her happiness.”

