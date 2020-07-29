Terry Crews Responds to Backlash For ‘Conquering Negativity’ Tweet

Actor Terry Crews responded to backlash from some Twitter users on Tuesday after he wrote a tweet about “conquering negativity,” with some accusing him of spelling out a racial slur. The star didn’t apologize for the message, though he did agree with netizens that the word the acronym spelled out was “horrible.”

Crews’ first reaction was to dismiss netizens who were upset over the message, sharing a meme of himself blasting into a kitchen. The actor addressed then addressed the backlash after a Twitter user said the term was “outdated” and used to bring people down.

After the original tweet garnered more than 11,000 retweets and sparked hundreds of comments, Crews’ name became a top-trending Twitter topic on Tuesday with nearly 20,000 mentions.

Terry Crews just made an acronym for COON. 😂😂😂 Put 2020 in rice. https://t.co/iISx4eEkdM — Bobby Sessions (@bobbysessions) July 28, 2020

“Sir! Have You looked at the ACRONYM Of Your message/Thought/Movement,” the person Crews responded to tweeted. “I love your work and Family values but do not agree with You on some of Your stances, But this Acronym is Not You. It’s an outdated Term used to tear each other down.”

That’s when the America’s Got Talent agreed the acronym was hurtful. “I agree. That word is horrible,” Crews wrote. “But I’ve learned to catch the lemons thrown at you, Make lemonade. Then make lemon bars. Make a lemon-scented hand sanitizer, sell the rinds in the spice aisle for bbq lemon pepper wings then take the seeds and grow more lemon trees.”

Heavy reached out to Crews’ rep for further comment but did not immediately hear back.

Crews Criticized For Black Supremacy Tweet

Tuesday isn’t the first time Crews has come under fire. Crews faced backlash last month after saying white people and black people should work together to overcome white supremacy, or “black supremacy” could be created.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star then clarified his tweet, saying he was coming from a place of love and reconciliation. “I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together,” he wrote. “I love you.”

Crews Apologiez To Gabrille Union

Crews was criticized after Gabrielle Union’s AGT contract was renewed after she made allegations of racism on the set. In his first statement, Crews said AGT was “the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

He later apologized for his response following the death of George Floyd, which led him to search his heart. “I also see that I am privileged as man, in a society that also has sexism built-in. This privilege carries over into my community as a Black man in relationship with Black women,” he wrote in a June 4 thread.

“It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular [Gabrielle Union] for not recognizing the privilege I have – especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology,” Crews said.

