Meet Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Guest Judge on ‘World of Dance’

NBC and Jennifer Lopez’s World of Dance began the duels round of the competition in the most recent episode. After the round, guest judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss will be able to decide which of the acts who didn’t originally make it through will be competing for redemption.

For the duels this year, contestants have no idea who they’re up against until they hit the floor with the judges pairing them up rather them pairing up on their own. In another twist, guest judge Twist will be choosing four acts to compete in a redemption round after they are kicked out of the duels.

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo will ultimately decide which of the contestants make it through to the next round.

Who is Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss?

tWitch is a freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, entertainer, actor and television personality originally from Montgomery, Alabama. He competed in the 2008 season of So You Think You Can Dance and works as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

tWitch first auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance in season 3 in 2007, but he was not selected to move on to the top 20 that year. Then, he returned in season 4 and placed runner-up after hip hop dancer Joshua Allen.

Twitch worked as an all star in seasons 7, 8 and 9 and was the Team Captain for “Team Street” in Season 12 of the show, making him a qualified judge to pick contestants to redeem in World of Dance.

The 37-year-old is has been married to Allison Holker since 2013, and they have two children together.

World of Dance 2020: How Does Redemption Work?

There’s no telling which contestants will be redeemed this season since we don’t know which contestants make it through the duels on the first try yet.

After each duel, the judges choose one act to move forward, and then tWitch will choose from the acts who did not get sent on to the next round when deciding which dancers will get a chance at redemption.

Here are the contestants competing in the duels for World of Dance season 4:

Upper Division:

Jefferson y Adrianita

Jake & Chau

Oxygen

Luca & Alessandra

UPeepz

Styles & Emma

Geometrie Variable

Kurtis Sprung

Josh & Erica

The Rise

Junior Division:

Baily & Kida

Savannah Manzel

James & Harris

Keagan Capps

Chibi Unity

MDC 3

Maddy Penney

grvmnt

305

Young Cast

The majority of callback contestants were in the junior division this time around, with grvmnt, 305 and Young Cast all coming from the callback rounds. The Rise was also given a callback and offered a position in the duels afterward.

When it comes to ratings, World of Dance is doing well for NBC. On Tuesday nights, AGT and World of Dance are the number 1 and 2 shows of the night in all key demographics including adults 18-49. That’s great news for the show, since that means it will likely be renewed for another season with no issues.

The show is averaging around 4 million viewers per episode, with the premiere episode bringing in a total of 5 million viewers.

World of Dance airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m., directly following new episodes of America’s Got Talent. Episodes also air on Friday nights at 8 p.m. with exclusive additional content.

