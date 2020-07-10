Will Smith & Margot Robbie Relationship Rumors Resurface

Rumors that Will Smith and Margot Robbie had (or might have) an affair circulated after Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed she had an “entanglement” with “Nunya” singer August Alsina. Robbie’s name became a top-trending Twitter topic on July 10 in connection to The Smiths sitting down for a Red Table Talk where they discussed Alsina.

Robbie and Smith have worked on several films together, starring in 2015’s Focus and 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Jada Said Will Better Not ‘Embarrass’ Her

Upon hearing Smith and Robbie would be working together, Jada said he better not embarrass her and get in shape himself. “When Margot got hired for the gig … [Jada] saw that Margot was young and hot and in shape, and she said, ‘Boy don’t embarrass me. Get in shape now,'” Smith told E! News in 2015, with a laugh. “She was like, ‘Do not let that girl smash you onscreen.'”

“We had to shift the paradigm of the relationship — and we did, with our children and with our family,” Smith told E! about his evolving relationship with Jada. “There’s one relationship to have with people, and that’s friendship. So that’s a relationship in which you want what is best for them at all times and you’re willing to suffer for them to have the thing that is in their best interests.”

Robbie, who was 24 years old at the time, said Smith, then 46, tastes like “Christmas.” She added to E!: “He’s got this really lovely breath spray.”

In a Star magazine post cited by the New York Post, Smith was allegedly caught lifting their shirts up and taking sexy photobooth pictures together at a cast party together in New Orleans.

“He wasn’t acting like a married man,” an insider told Star magazine at the time. “He gave no signs that he was in a committed relationship… what kind of married man would go into a photo booth with a sexy 23-year-old and start to undress?”

Smith and Robbie didn’t exactly get off to the best start. When she was auditioning for her role in Focus, a film about a veteran con man connecting with a femme fatale, Robbie was annoyed that Smith was late. She had been backpacking in Croatia when she heard she got the audition and dropped everything to get there on time–which cost her getting six hours of sleep in 50 hours.

“He comes in and says, ‘Sorry I’m late, I was coming from Queens.’ And I look at Will and I was like, ‘Yeah? Well, I just came from an island off Croatia and I’m here on time,’” she recalled to Entertainment Weekly.

“When they hired me for Focus, they said they liked my audition,” Robbie said. “I was like, ‘So I got the job because I looked like shit and called Will Smith a dick?’ It worked out well. Acting 101, I guess.”

Jada & Alsina’s Relationship Started About Four Years Ago

When clarifying her “entanglement” or relationship with Alsina, Jada revealed that it started about four years ago. Around that time, The Smiths were on the outs and they were thinking about splitting for good.

“I would definitely say we did everything we could to get away from each other, only to realize that wasn’t possible,” Jada said. “I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good.”

