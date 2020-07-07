Is ‘World of Dance’ New Tonight? When is the Next New Episode?

NBC and Jennifer Lopez’s dance competition show World of Dance began airing the Duels last week, and tonight’s episode is a repeat of the first round. The next new episode of the show will air next week, July 14, 2020, at 10 p.m.

Unfortunately for fans of the show, there will be no new episode this week. The first round of the duels will instead air once again, with the second round coming up next week.

For the duels this year, contestants have no idea who they’re up against until they hit the floor with the judges pairing them up rather them pairing up on their own. In another twist, guest judge Twist will be choosing four acts to compete in a redemption round after they are kicked out of the duels.

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo will ultimately decide which of the contestants make it through to the next round.

When is the Next New Episode of ‘World of Dance’?

The next new episode will air next week, on July 14, 2020. The episode description for Duels 2 says that four more duels will happen during the episode.

According to the episode synopsis for next week’s episode, “The Duels round continues with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and acts won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, leading to some of the most epic dance battles the series has ever seen.”

Viewers will have to tune in to see which acts will go up against one another and which will have a shot at redemption.

Who are the Contestants?

We now know exactly which contestants we will see for the rest of the season, though we won’t spoil anything from last week’s episode below.

Here are the contestants competing in the duels for World of Dance season 4:

Upper Division:

Jefferson y Adrianita

Jake & Chau

Oxygen

Luca & Alessandra

UPeepz

Styles & Emma

Geometrie Variable

Kurtis Sprung

Josh & Erica

The Rise

Junior Division:

Baily & Kida

Savannah Manzel

James & Harris

Keagan Capps

Chibi Unity

MDC 3

Maddy Penney

grvmnt

305

Young Cast

The majority of callback contestants were in the junior division this time around, with grvmnt, 305 and Young Cast all coming from the callback rounds. The Rise was also given a callback and offered a position in the duels afterward.

When it comes to ratings, World of Dance is doing well for NBC. On Tuesday nights, AGT and World of Dance are the number 1 and 2 shows of the night in all key demographics including adults 18-49. That’s great news for the show, since that means it will likely be renewed for another season with no issues.

The show is averaging around 4 million viewers per episode, with the premiere episode bringing in a total of 5 million viewers.

World of Dance airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m., directly following new episodes of America’s Got Talent. Episodes also air on Friday nights at 8 p.m. with exclusive additional content.

