Andre Marhold, Jeffree Star’s Rumored New Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Should Know

Andre Marhold is the suspected new boyfriend of beauty influencer and make-up artist Jeffree Star. Star has been posting pictures and videos of Marhold on their social media and everyone is wondering who he is. It has been suspected that Marhold is a professional basketball player.

After Star began posting pictures, The Shade Room was able to identify who he was due to his tattoos. Marhold hasn’t come forward to confirm or deny that he and Star are an item. Star’s Instagram post of him wrapped in what is rumored to be Marhold’s arms, is what caught the masses’ attention.

“Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year,” he captioned the photo.

Here’s what you need to know about Marhold:

1. Marhold is an International Basketball Player

Andre Marhold – Duquesne Men's Basketball Senior HighlightsAndre Marhold – Duquesne Men's Basketball Senior Highlights 2013-03-23T19:49:56Z

Marhold is a basketball player who hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, GoDuquesne.com wrote. He later moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2003. While growing up in Pittsburgh, he attended Philip Murray Elementary School, Knoxville Middle School and Linton Middle School in Penn Hills before moving to North Carolina and attending North Mecklenburg High School. Before he decided to attend Duquesne University, he had received offers from other colleges including Clemson University, University of North Carolina-Charlotte and Purdue University.

During his junior and senior year at Duquesne, he shined on the court. The Duquesne Duke wrote:

It was in his junior and senior years that Marhold, a 6-foot-7 power forward, emerged as a key contributor. He started 22 games as a junior, averaging 5.1 points and 4 rebounds per game and leading the team with 40 blocks and 22 dunks. As a senior, he led the Dukes in rebounding (5.6 rpg) and blocks (50) and was second in field goal percentage (.518) and 3-pointers made (32). Marhold ended his career at Duquesne fifth on the school’s all-time blocked shot list with 107.

During his professional career, he has played overseas in the Austrian Basketball League. He previously played in Austria for the Chin Min Dragons SKN St. Pölten for the 2013-2014 season and then in the Basketball Bundesliga league where he played for the Giessen 46ers in 2015. According to EuroBasket, he played for the SG-Luetzel Koblenz in 2016.

2. Marhold Has a Son

A woman claiming to have a son with Marhold came forward and expressed being heartbroken over Marhold’s rumored new relationship. In a now deleted Instagram post that was reposted by The Shade Room, a woman expressed being hurt over her and Marhold not being together anymore.

“Tell me what I’ve done to you,” she wrote. “Tell [me] why [you had] to expose yourself but my son? Money? Cause I could’ve worked harder to make our life better. I was your ride and die, I could do anything to save our relationship. Anything.”

The age of their son wasn’t revealed.

The woman also spoke about how this situation has affected their son.

“My son matters,” she said in a separate post. “My son was so happy last week, [I don’t care] if it’s about money but this hurts me a lot and affects my son. God please help me to keep my head up for my son ’cause this s**t is unreal. Please help me God to be strong for my son. This [has] ruin[ed] my family.”

3. A Woman Who Claimed To Be His Ex Said That Marhold Sent Her Explicit Pictures From Star’s Home

After Marhold began to become associated with Star as his new love interest, a woman who claimed to be an ex-girlfriend commented on the rumored relationship on Twitter. The woman is an Atlanta-based makeup artist whose name is Lauren but goes by Lo according to her Instagram account and claimed that Marhold recently sent her explicit videos from what she believes is Star’s home.

Lauren had posted a tweet, that has since been deleted, alluding that Marhold was being paid by Star to be his boyfriend and Star responded by saying “I know it’s devastating news for some people, but I don’t give money to anyone I’m dating or anyone who is f***ing me. Work on your own insecurities sis, I’m not the problem.”

Lauren responded alleging that she and Marhold sent her “sexual videos.”

“Well you should tell the people you’re fucking not to send me sexual videos from your home,” she tweeted. “And I’m not your sis…not sure you’re the same species.”

See the tweets below.

My ex on the shade room for fucking Jeffree Starr is not how I planned to start my day. 😷 — Lo (@ghostfacelo) August 24, 2020

He doesn’t even like black people……… — Lo (@ghostfacelo) August 24, 2020

Well you should tell the people you’re fucking not to send me sexual videos from your home. And I’m not your sis…not sure you’re the same species. 🙂 https://t.co/MHuvAKVt3f — Lo (@ghostfacelo) August 25, 2020

This is not my L. That shit is just funny how I was telling the TL that sometimes black men kiss white men’s asses in certain situations making them look like the whitemans toilet paper. And here is a clear example. — Lo (@ghostfacelo) August 24, 2020

4. Marhold is the CEO of a Modeling Agency

Marhold has made his Instagram account private but in the bio section, he listed a link to another page. The IG page turned out to be a page for a modeling agency called Belle Agency. The page only has two posts, so the agency may be fairly new. The Blast reported that Marhold is the CEO of the company. They do not have an official website.

5. Marhold Entered the 2013 NBA Draft

According to Real GM, Marhold entered the 2013 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, he wasn’t picked by a NBA team. After not being drafted, he began his international career.

Even though he didn’t get to play in the NBA, he did enjoy his time playing overseas. In an interview with German Hoops, he spoke about his experience playing with the Giessen 46ers.

“Yes this is the most unselfish team I have been a part of everyone gets along with each other on and off the basketball court,” he said. “We know we have to play for each other and challenge ourselves individually in order to win every game and that’s the mindset we all have going into every game we all winners.”

