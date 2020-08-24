Identity of Jeffree Star’s New Boyfriend Leaves Fans Guessing

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star became Instagram official with his new boyfriend, but the person’s identity was not immediately known. Social media users tried to discover Star’s new beau, using his tattoos as hints.

Star, 34, first shared a photo on Instagram of him straddling the mystery man. “Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year,” he wrote on Saturday, August 22, garnering more than 1 million likes. Excitement over Star’s new partner reignited on Monday after he shared two more photos to his Instagram story. The first showed Star and his partner posing for the camera and the second was a picture of the person holding Star’s feet.

Star’s name became a top-trending Twitter topic on Monday, August 24, wit more than 22,000 mentions.

Star turned off the comments for the photo, but that didn’t stop netizens from taking to social media to discuss the person’s identity. Based off of one tattoo, some social media users surmised that Star’s new boyfriend was a basketball player who uses the social media handle Amarxiii.

Star Has Been Single Since January

Star had been single since January, announcing his split from Nathan Schwandt in a YouTube video titled, “We Broke Up.”

“I’m devastated. I’m so sad,” Star said, as noted by CNN.

“This was the only man that was ever confident enough to love me publicly, to love me for me, fully, all my flaws, no makeup waking up in bed,” he said in the video. “He never cared about any of it, and he just loved me for me. And no man has ever had those feelings, I don’t think, for me. And I’ve never loved someone like I’ve loved him.”

In a tweet, Star added that they didn’t take enough time to nurture their relationship. “We were too busy being there for each other, that we forgot to be there for ourselves,” he wrote on January 11, 2020. “It’s important to take care of your own mental well-being and check on yourself.”

