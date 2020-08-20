Hate Crime Committed Against 3 Transgender Women In Hollywood, LAPD Says

Three transgender women were attacked in Hollywood, California recently and the Los Angeles Police Department has declared it a hate crime. According to a news release from the police department, they are looking for a suspect who physically attacked and robbed YouTuber Eden “The Doll” Estrada, models Joslyn Allen and Jaslene Busanet. The incident was live streamed on social media as it was happening, which you can see below.

The release stated that on August 17, 2020, the suspect approached them and offered to pay for what they were purchasing but later refused to do so and they parted ways. ABC 7 reported that the man was “hassling” them as they were shopping. Around 2:15 a.m, Estrada was waiting for her Uber and the man approached her again and stole her phone, she told ABC. She said she tried to get the phone back but couldn’t. The man then returned with a crowbar and robbed Allen of her shoes and bracelet.

Allen said the suspect then grabbed her and began walking with her to look for the other women and threatened to assault them.

“He literally grabs my hand and pulls me. He’s like ‘We’re going to find your friends because I’m going to beat y’all up,'” Allen told ABC.

Busanet claimed the man also hit her in the back of her head with a bottle which caused her to collapse to the ground. An anonymous source contacted KTLA and said that her friend, she didn’t say a name, was hit with a bottle that night and it caused the back of her head to split open and she became unconscious.

Estrada told ABC that they all feared for their lives.

“We thought we were going to die because the guy had left and he’s going to come back, he has a crowbar,” Estrada added.

No One Stopped to Help the 3 Women During the Attack

Eden Jaslene Joslyn full videoFull screen recording from their Instagram live what we managed to get please help us find these people we deserve justice !!!!!! 2020-08-17T22:15:18Z

While the women were being attacked and robbed, no one stopped to offer them help or call 911. In different videos of the incident, people in the background are heard laughing and making jokes while recording it. Allen, who goes by Joslyn Flawless, posted a clip of the moment she was robbed on Instagram and described how she heard people teasing her for being transgender during what she said was the “scariest moment of her life.” Under the video she captioned:

Scariest moment of my life. This is where i was while @edenthedoll and @jaslenewhiterose were crying for help. He held a crow bar to my face and threatened to kill me unless I stripped my shoes off and gave him my jewelry and all my processions. He said if i was trans he would kill me. He then forced me to hold his hand while he looks for my friends to kill them for being trans. Meanwhile men and WOMEN screaming that I’m a man and telling him to beat me. Please help us find them. PLEASE

In the video above one of the women’s purses was also taken by another man. Though there is only one suspect, KTLA reported that police are also looking for the bystanders that witnessed and recorded the attack.

The police described the suspect as a “25 years-old male, Black, black hair, brown eyes, standing at 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds” in the news release.

The Police Drove by the Women During the Attack

3 transgender women attacked in Hollywood; hate crime suspect sought | ABC7"There were men saying 'Oh, she's dead,' laughing at me." The search is on for a hate crime suspect after a frightening attack on three transgender women in Hollywood was captured on video. Full story: https://abc7.com/suspect-sought-after-transgender-women-attacked-in-hollywood/6377327/ 2020-08-19T19:00:05Z

At one point during the incident, a police car is seen approaching the scene but the officers didn’t stop. Los Angeles Police Department Captain Steve Lurie said that is being internally investigated.

“It appears, from a preliminary look, that that black-and-white was headed to an unrelated emergency call nearby,” he said according to KTLA. “It’s possible they had no idea what was happening there. It was a busy night on the boulevard, there were lots of small groups and crowds of people.”

If anyone has information or can help identify the suspect please call the LAPD’s Hollywood department at (213) 972-2934.

