Cardi B’s Cryptic Tweet Amid Kylie Jenner ‘WAP’ Backlash

Why did “Money” rapper Cardi B include billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in her “WAP” video? It’s a question thousands of people wanted answered, with more than 55,000 signing a petition to have the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star removed the video.

Cardi hasn’t directly responded to the petition but she thanked all the women who participated in the video and shared a message from a fan about her possible motives for including Jenner in the “WAP” video, which represents female togetherness in the entertainment industry.

“Kylie in the #WAP video equals people moaning about Kylie in the video, which equals people tweeting about Kylie in the video, which equals people who haven’t seen the video going to watch the video to find out why Kylie’s in the video,” writer Toni Tone tweeted. “Cardi’s getting those hits.” Tones message has garnered more than 12,000 likes and 2,300 retweets.

The rapper didn’t add any text to Tone’s accusation, which alludes to Cardi purposedly including Jenner in “WAP” to ignite controversy.

Cardi Wanted To Include ‘Different Women’ In Her Video

On the day “WAP” was released, Cardi retweets dozens of messages from fans, but she also took time to thank the women who were involved in making the video. Aside from Megan Thee Stallion–who has a verse on the track–and Jenner, other celebrity cameos included Normani, Rosalía, and up-and-coming performers like Mulatto, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose.

“I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video!” Cardi tweeted. “The fact that you made time in your schedules means a lot to me! It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”

“These are the girls that I personally like,” Cardi told Apple Music. “That I like their music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream.”

Cardi was overwhelmed with the response. “Boutta take a bath and just cry,” shew tweeted. “I’m too emotional right now. All I can say is motherf***in Thank you. All the love means sooo much to me. From celebs to fan to any f***in body it deada** means a lot.”

Jenner Didn’t Respond To The Backlash

When asked for comment, Jenner’s reps didn’t immediately respond to Heavy’s request about the backlash the star faced for appearing in the video. Instead, the star took to Instagram where she promoted her cosmetics line and shared a picture of her in the office.

While sharing stills of the video, Jenner simply used the WAP hashtag as her caption.

On the same day the video dropped, Jenner announced a “surprise” from Kylie Skin. She’s releasing six new lip balm flavors in Watermelon, Juicy Peach, Honey Vanilla, Mint, Mai Tai and Tropical Berry. “They leave your lips hydrated and glowing!” she wrote.

