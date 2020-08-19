Where Are Carlton Gebbia & Her Ex-Husband Today?

Remember Carlton Gebbia and her now ex-husband David Gebbia from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? After their home appeared on an August 18 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, some fans may be wondering what the ex-couple is up to today.

After Gebbia exited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2014, she split from her husband in 2016, according to Us Weekly. David Gebbia filed for divorce in 2017, according to Bravo, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple shares three children together. In May 2018, Gebbia listed her Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million. Their home had made many appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, decorated in a gothic style complete with a cross-shaped pool and wooden gargoyles.

Gebbia was perhaps most famous on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for her lifestyle as a practicing Wiccan. “I’m considered a sole practitioner,” Gebbia told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in October 2013. “I am Celtic as far as my ancestry is concerned. My grandmother was a pagan but she also practiced witchcraft, which is what I do. So, if you’re going to put a word on it, I would be considered a Celtic pagan witch. But I’m a sole practitioner; I don’t belong to a coven, which is a group of people that believe in the same things.”

Gebbia Was Sued By Her Housekeeper In 2017

Since her exit from the show, it seems like there has still been some drama in Gebbia’s life. According to TMZ, Gebbia was sued by her housekeeper in late 2017. In the lawsuit, the housekeeper was referred to as Jane Doe, and claimed that she worked for Gebbia for six years as a housekeeper, nanny, chauffeur, grocery shopper, and assistant.

According to TMZ, Doe claimed that Gebbia was “often under the influence of alcohol and repeated physically, verbally and emotionally abusing her, including slapping her.” Doe also claimed that a drunk Gebbia attacked her at their Beverly Hills home. According to TMZ, Doe had texted Gebbia’s husband and alleged that Carlton had broken the TV in the movie room with a baseball bat. Doe said that when she tried to diffuse the situation with Gebbia, she “became enraged, yelled at her, and pushed her so hard, she fell against the door.” After the alleged incident, the housekeeper was given two weeks off and was later fired via text message, according to Us Weekly.

Gebbia later denied the claims and told TMZ that she believed the housekeeper sued her because of a dispute over missing jewelry.

Andy Cohen And Kyle Richards Recently Spoke About Gebbia On WWHL

During an April 2020 of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gebbia was quite the topic of conversation. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Cohen said spoke about Gebbia fitting in on the show. “I think Carlton and Joyce would’ve been great on their own but the problem is that they didn’t have existing connections to the group,” Cohen revealed to his guest, Kyle Richards. “I think that was part of the reason we all kind of realized that it was a great time to bring in Lisa Rinna because not only she’s such a great character, but she was really connected to all of you.”

Richards also dissed Gebbia during the Watch What Happens Live episode after a fan asked which housewife she thought brought the least to the show. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Richards said, “That would be season 4… umm… Carlton [Gebbia]. That’s the season I like to pretend never happened.”

READ NEXT: Who Erika Girardi Believes In Denise & Brandi RHOBH Drama