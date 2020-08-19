Deavan Clegg Deletes Cryptic Post Amid Jihoon’s Worrying Update

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg deleted a cryptic post after her husband, South Korean native Jihoon Lee, posted a worrying message on Instagram Tuesday. Jihoon has been receiving hate online after Monday’s episode aired, which showed his 3-year-old stepdaughter Drascilla running away into the street.

Jihoon posted to his Instagram Story, where he shared a message from a netizen that said, “You’re such a bad father. Kill yourself you pathetic idiot f***.” Jihoon added, “That’s why people does suicide.”

In the comments section under the post, social media users largely supported Jihoon, telling him that he was a good father and to not listen to the naysayers. One of those people was fellow 90 Day Fiance alum David Toborowsky, who is married to Thai native Annie Suwan. The couple currently appears on Pillow Talk, a 90 Day Fiance spinoff where the reality stars recap current episodes of the TLC series.

“Don’t let anyone get to you,” Toborowsky wrote. “You know your love for your family at that is all that matters.”

Deavan Says ‘Disgusting Things’ Happened Off-Camera in Deleted Post

Deavan didn’t issue a statement about the hate her husband was receiving online. Hours after Jihoon’s post, she seemed to address the argument she and Jihoon got into on Monday’s episode after Drascilla absconded and hinted that she was in pain.

“If you guys only knew the disgusting things that happened this year off camera. If you knew everything going on in this very moment,” she wrote. “Knew what I’m doing and going through the scars that happen this year. Enjoy the show.” The post has since been deleted, but was captured in a screengrab by 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates.

Heavy reached out to Jihoon and Deavan for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Deavan Says Monday’s Episode Was Confusing

The August 17 episode of 90 Day Fiance showed a chaotic scene where Drascilla ran off. Both Deavan and her mother, Elicia, screamed for anyone–including TLC producers–to help get the 3-year-old. Ultimately it was Jihoon who was able to catch the toddler, but he still caught a lashing from Deavan and his mother-in-law. The mother-of-two, who shares son Taeyang with Jihoon, argued that TLC cameras didn’t catch the incident in its entirety.

“I want to make it 100 percent clear [TLC] did not catch it on film what Jihoon said to me,” Deavan wrote on Instagram. “The footage shown was [a] glimpse.”

Deavan provided background, saying she was taking care of Taeyang at the time her daughter eloped. “I was putting Taeyang in the car and [Jihoon] was texting on his phone. The time you saw [Drascilla] run wasn’t the second time she ran, which is what caused the fight,” she said.

Adding to the intensity of the moment, Deavan said Drascilla almost got hurt and Jihoon yelled at her. “She ran off and a car almost hit her and instead of grabbing her [Jihoon] turned around and started screaming at me in front of my mother for a while,” she explained. “None of that part was caught on film and I feel like this made tonight’s episode confusing because you guys didn’t see the footage that wasn’t caught on camera.”

