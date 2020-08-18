Deavan Clegg Says What Happened to Drascilla on IG & What TLC Missed

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg revealed what TLC missed after her 3-year-old daughter Drascilla ran off in South Korea. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Monday after the chaotic scene aired, where she wrote on her story that the network didn’t show everything that happened. Both Deavan and her mother, Elicia, ripped into husband Jihoon Lee after Drascilla ran off.

Some fans weren’t pleased with the Cleggs’ response, accusing Deavan’s lax mothering as the reason Drascilla absconded. Deavan didn’t accuse TLC of improper editing, but she noted the cameras missed some of what happened, which is what made the incident confusing to viewers.

“I want to make it 100 percent clear [TLC] did not catch it on film what Jihoon said to me,” Deavan explained, adding it wasn’t shown as a result. “The footage shown was [a] glimpse.”

Deaven then went on to explain what the cameras missed.

I was putting Taeyang in the car and [Jihoon] was texting on his phone. The time you saw [Drascilla] run wasn’t the second time she ran, which is what caused the fight. She ran off and a car almost hit her and instead of grabbing her [Jihoon] turned around and started screaming at me in front of my mother for a while. None of that part was caught on film and I feel like this made tonight’s episode confusing because you guys didn’t see the footage that wasn’t caught on camera.

To get the full truth out, Deavan promised to explain her side in a video. “You guys didn’t see what really happened and I’m very upset about that,” she said. “I’ll do a live explaining what happened off-camera that caused the fight.”

Jihoon did not issue a statement about what happened on social media, except to say that netizens were toxic. “Ha ha… it’s so sad. People just fight with each other. Instagram is toxic,” he wrote on his Instagram story Monday.

Last week, he disabled the comments on his page after fans started to fight about the incident with Drasilla eloping. “I’m sorry, but please don’t fight with each other about my family. I’m going to stop the comments,” he wrote.

Jihoon Told Deavan Not To Yell At Him While They Chased Down Drascilla

Jihoon had been carrying Drascilla over her shoulder when she said she wanted to go down. “No, I have to sit down,” she said. “I said down!” Jihoon placed the child on the ground, which is when she fled and headed toward the street.

Everyone called out for her to come back but she didn’t listen. Deavan–who was still holding baby Taeyang–and Elicia were the first ones to notice Drascilla had ran off, with them asking someone to grab her. Eventually, Jihoon realized what was happening and sprung into action. As they chased her down, Jihoon told Deavan not to scream at him, which is what kicked off the argument seen on Monday’s episode. Eventually, it was Jihoon who captured Drascilla and brought her back to safety.

Elicia Blasted Jihoon and Accused Him of Being a Bad Father

Elicia was not pleased with Jihoon. Even after he apologized she said he didn’t accept it. “I don’t even want to look at Jihoon again. All I feel is rage,” Elicia told the cameras. She went as far as threatening to kill Jihoon if he didn’t take care of her family.

During a confessional to TLC cameras, Deavan claimed that “nothing is Jihoon’s fault, it’s always somebody else’s fault.” She added she has “no sympathy” for her husband.

Things have been rocky for the couple, with Deavan threatening to leave South Korea after Jihoon lied about how much money he had saved for their family. While Deavan was in America with their children, Jihoon was only working part-time and didn’t check out their new apartment in South Korea before they agreed to take it. The space was less than satisfactory and they had to move to a new apartment.

