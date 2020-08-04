Bravo Star Says Denise & Brandi ‘Hooked Up For Sure’

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, former Below Deck star Kate Chastain had some comments on the alleged affair between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills members Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. During the appearance, when asked about the alleged affair, Chastain said, “I believe they hooked up for sure.” A large part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills storyline this season involves their alleged hookup, as more information is starting to come to light in recent episodes.

During the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville alleged to costars Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards that she and Denise Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home where Richards’s daughter and her daughter’s friend were also staying. Glanville also alleged that Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage. On the most recent July 30 episode of the series, the other ladies confronted Richards about the allegations, which she denied.

Some Of The Other RHOBH Ladies Think That The Affair Allegations Are True

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp explained why she thought Glanville was telling the truth in the scene where she confessed the affair to her and Richards. “I think if you actually watch while Brandi’s saying it, her hands are shaking. She’s a nervous wreck.” Mellencamp told Entertainment Tonight.

Lisa Rinna also feels the same way as far as her social media goes. Rinna took to her Instagram stories on July 19, 2020, according to Us Weekly, and wrote “You have to be true to yourself and if you find out your friend of 20 years is a phony? Run.” Hours later, Rinna shared several definitions for the word “phony.”

Rinna also called out Richards again on Instagram stories on July 17, 2020. Rinna wrote, “Reunion was bulls*** today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” This was in reference to Richards, as Brandi Glanville revealed during a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast that Richards had sent her a cease and desist letter following the allegations that the two had an affair together.

“Reunion was bullshit today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” – Lisa Rinna about the #RHOBH reunion taping 👀 pic.twitter.com/NTmdqjAcf7 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 17, 2020

Few RHOBH Ladies Are On Richards’ Side

It seems like the number of people who are on Denise Richards’ side about the alleged affair are few and far between. New castmember Garcelle Beauvais has been quite vocal about standing up for Richards. In a July 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, Beauvais said about Richards, “I mean, she’s been my friend for a long time. So how do you not stay loyal to a friend of yours? I don’t really know Brandi that well. So if I’m going to stand with someone, I’m going to stand with someone who is a friend of mine.”

According to TooFab, Richards unfollowed Rinna on Instagram following the taping of the Season 10 reunion. Richards also unfollowed costars Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp after the reunion, and Beauvais unfollowed Rinna, according to TooFab.

