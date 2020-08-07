Luann de Lesseps on Dorinda Medley: ‘Every Time You Bring Up Drinking, She Gets Angry’

During an August 6 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps slammed her friend and costar, Dorinda Medley.

On the show, Andy Cohen asked Lesseps, “Tonight we saw Dorinda bring up your past brushes with the law, and you felt she was shaming you. Do you feel like she brings this up because she knows it still cuts deep?” In response, Lesseps said, “You know, I don’t think it’s about cutting deep, I think it just says a lot about her that she has to make someone feel bad about themselves and shame them in order to make herself feel better. I don’t think it’s about me, I think it’s really more about her.”

Lesseps continued talking about Medley when Cohen asked, “You came to a truce tonight, promising to never bring up one another drinking again, how long can we expect this to last?” Lesseps shaded Medley and said, “Well, you know, it’s a problem because every time you bring up the drinking she gets angry, and it’s very hard to talk to Dorinda about the drinking. I personally don’t want to label myself, I’ve been in a good place and I want to stay in a good place, and my life is not about drinking, it’s about so much more with everything that I’m doing.”

Other Real Housewives Of New York Ladies Have Criticised Medley’s Drinking

During the August 6 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer voiced her opinion that she thinks Medley drinks too much. During the episode, Singer and Lesseps are sitting together outside, when Singer says, “You know what, Lu, I’m drinking water because of some of the girls in our group. I don’t want to end up like some of these other girls that we’re around, not mentioning names.”

Lesseps then says, “Dorinda, you know how she gets when you talk about drinking. She says you told her to go to AA.” Singer responds, “Well then she got me pissed off, and you know what, I think she should go to AA. She drinks way too much.” In the following confessional, Singer elaborates on her point, saying, “I don’t know if Dorinda needs to go to AA or not, but just stop name-calling and saying Sonja has a problem when obviously you have a bit of a problem yourself.”

Later in the scene, Singer says, “She has a drinking problem.” She also calls out Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney for having problems with alcohol.

Andy Cohen Said That The Drinking On The Real Housewives Of New York Will Be Addressed Soon

During a July 28, 2020, appearance on The View, Cohen said that he will be addressing the hard-drinking with the Real Housewives of New York on their reunion, which was filmed in-person on August 5. Throughout the season, viewers have watched the ladies drink quite a bit, not only on the Mexico trip, but at various events, such as Singer’s birthday party. During his appearance, Cohen noted that the women on Real Housewives of New York each have a complicated relationship with alcohol. Cohen said that more craziness with drinking will be addressed in the coming weeks of Real Housewives of New York as well.

Some of the women on The Real Housewives of New York have not hesitated to open up about their past with alcohol, including Lesseps and Mcsweeney. According to People, McSweeney was sober for nine years but began drinking again six months before she started filming The Real Housewives of New York. On the show, McSweeney has shared more about her struggles with drinking and relationship with alcohol.

