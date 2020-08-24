Mark Vicente Today: Where Is the Former NXIVM Member & Filmmaker Now?

HBO’s documentary series “The Vow” explores NXIVM, a cultlike organization led by Keith Raniere, who was found guilty in June 2019 of racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy and other felony charges. The documentary series explores at length how various members were inspired and convinced to join the organization, which was portrayed as a self-improvement company.

Some of these members eventually left the company after discovering the dark underside of the organization, which involved a group of women who slept with Raniere and were branded with his initials following intense manipulation and blackmail. One of these former members, filmmaker Mark Vicente, is heavily featured in the documentary as a whistleblower whose goal is to expose the truth behind NXIVM.

Where is Mark Vicente today?

Vicente Is Working on Various Projects & Is Currently in Portugal With His Wife, Bonnie Piesse

Vicente is an author, public speaker, filmmaker, cinematographer who is currently working on a few projects. Since his departure from NXIVM, his website’s bio states that “He has developed a keen and passionate interest in understanding the coercive and duplicitous environments of high-control groups.”

His website also indicates that he is working on a number of projects through Tachyon Films, which Vicente created in 2018: “he is currently developing ‘Bending Time’, a Sci-Fi Series packaged with a VR and biofeedback video game. The sci-fi drama; ‘Terra Antiquis’ and the period ghost story; ‘The Settlers’.” His resume indicates that he is the producer and director for Coercion: The Invisible Weapon, a documentary set for release in 2021.

He is currently in Portugal, where he’s been living since early April, according to his Instagram posts. In a comment, he wrote that he is in Portugal “hanging out and healing.” He is married to Bonnie Piesse, another former NXIVM member who is featured in the HBO docu-series. On June 22, Vicente posted about his 55th birthday on Instagram, writing of Bonnie: “I am beyond fortunate to have my magnificent warrior of a Wife. Deep, profound, insightful and loving. Everyday, she fights for what is right and fights FOR me. Today, I know I am a very lucky man.”

He Is Very Outspoken About NXIVM & Frequently Posts About the Organization & Other Similar Stories

Learn the patterns! "Because of religion's institutional standing, religious grooming frequently takes place in a context of unquestioned faith placed in sex offenders by children, parents and staff.” https://t.co/eADf8Bl8r0 #cult #coercion #boundedchoice #coercionisnotconsent — mark vicente (@markvicente) August 5, 2020

Vicente is very outspoken about his experience in NXIVM and clarifying misconceptions in the public sphere about how intelligent, successful people are manipulated and hoodwinked into becoming members of a cult. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Vicente said:

The clickbait kind of sex cult thing doesn’t explore deeply enough what happened to everybody. It’s much more complex. I do understand that that’s actually what got so many people’s attention. It’s one of those double-edged swords. The very thing that actually demeans many people that were trapped in this thing is also the very thing that got everybody’s attention.

“The Vow” portrays the cult members as intelligent, idealistic people, breaking the stereotype of a cult leader going after people with vulnerabilities or insecurities. Vicente told Vanity Fair, “People have said, ‘Oh, so you must’ve been broken in some way.’ And I was like, ‘No, my life was amazing, my career was amazing. I was having huge breakthroughs.’”

He said it’s been difficult for him to move on from his experiences as NXIVM due to its longlasting emotional impact. He told the outlet it took time for him to believe in people and the good of people, and he’s more cautious than he was.

