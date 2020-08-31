Netflix, September 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix continually updates their movies and shows so their audience always has something new to watch. Each month, the streaming service makes sure to rotate titles to keep the content they offer fresh and exciting for viewers to enjoy.
Read on for what’s coming to Netflix in September 2020 and learn more about what’s leaving the service throughout the month.
What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2020?
In the upcoming month, Netflix subscribers will get the chance to watch some original titles as well as recent and classic movies and TV shows.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix during the month:
September 1:
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2020) — Netflix Comedy Special
- La Partita/The Match — Netflix Film
- True: Friendship Day — Netflix Family
- Adrift
- Anaconda
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barbershop
- Barbie Princess Adventure
- Borgen: Season 1-3
- Children of the Sea
- Coneheads
- Glory
- Grease
- Magic Mike
- The Muppets
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pineapple Express
- Possession
- The Producers (2005)
- The Promised Neverland: Season 1
- Puss in Boots
- Red Dragon
- Residue
- Sex Drive
- Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
- The Smurfs
- Wildlife
- Zathura
September 2:
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary
- Chef’s Table: BBQ — Netflix Original
- Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Original
September 3:
- Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — Netflix Comedy Special
- Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film
- Young Wallander — Netflix Original
September 4:
- Away — Netflix Original
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film
- The Lost Okoroshi
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — Netflix Original
September 7:
- Midnight Special
- My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary
- Record of Youth — Netflix Original
- Waiting for ‘Superman’
September 8:
- #Alive — Netflix Film
- StarBeam: Season 2 — Netflix Family
September 9:
- Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give — Netflix Film
- Get Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary
- Mignonnes/Cuties — Netflix Film
- The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary
September 10:
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film
- The Gift: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Greenleaf: Season 5
- The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime
- Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family
September 11:
- The Duchess — Netflix Original
- Family Business: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Pets United — Netflix Family
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family
- Se busca papá/Dad Wanted — Netflix Film
September 15:
- America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
- Ancient Aliens: Season 3
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
- The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary
- Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family
- Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special
- Pawn Stars: Season 2
- The Rap Game: Season 2
- The Smurfs: Season 2
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
- The Universe: Season 2
September 16:
- Baby: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary
- The Devil All the Time — Netflix Film
- MeatEater: Season 9 — Netflix Original
- The Paramedic — Netflix Film
- Signs: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Sing On! — Netflix Original
September 17:
- Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime
- The Last Word — Netflix Original
September 18:
- American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family
- Ratched — Netflix Original
September 21:
- A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary
September 22:
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — Netflix Original
- Kiss the Ground
- The Playbook — Netflix Documentary
- Mighty Express — Netflix Family
September 23:
- Enola Holmes — Netflix Film
September 24:
- The Chef Show: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Real Steel
September 25:
- A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary
- Country-Ish — Netflix Original
- Nasty C
- The School Nurse Files — Netflix Original
- Sneakerheads — Netflix Original
September 26:
- The Good Place: Season 4
September 27:
- Bad Teacher
- Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28:
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original
September 29:
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — Netflix Comedy Special
- Welcome to Sudden Death
September 30:
- American Murder: The Family Next Door — Netflix Documentary
- Wentworth: Season 8
What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2020?
Plenty of shows and movies will also be leaving Netflix in September 2020, so be sure to watch them before they’re gone.
September 4
- Christopher Robin
September 5
- Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
September 8
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
September 10
- The Forgotten
September 14
- Cold Case Files: Season 1
September 15
- Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
September 16
- The Witch
September 17
- Train to Busan
September 20
- Sarah’s Key
September 21
- Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
- SMOSH: The Movie
September 22
- 20 Feet From Stardom
September 26
- The Grandmaster
September 28
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
September 30
- 2012
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- A Knight’s Tale
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Dear John
- Despicable Me
- Donnie Brasco
- Frances Ha
- House of the Witch
- Inside Man
- Insidious
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Menace II Society
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Schindler’s List
- Seabiscuit
- Sinister
- Starship Troopers
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The Social Network
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
