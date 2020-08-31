Netflix, September 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix continually updates their movies and shows so their audience always has something new to watch. Each month, the streaming service makes sure to rotate titles to keep the content they offer fresh and exciting for viewers to enjoy.

Read on for what’s coming to Netflix in September 2020 and learn more about what’s leaving the service throughout the month.

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2020?

In the upcoming month, Netflix subscribers will get the chance to watch some original titles as well as recent and classic movies and TV shows.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix during the month:

September 1:

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2020) — Netflix Comedy Special

La Partita/The Match — Netflix Film

True: Friendship Day — Netflix Family

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2:

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary

Chef’s Table: BBQ — Netflix Original

Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Original

September 3:

Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — Netflix Comedy Special

Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film

Young Wallander — Netflix Original

September 4:

Away — Netflix Original

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — Netflix Original

September 7:

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary

Record of Youth — Netflix Original

Waiting for ‘Superman’

September 8:

#Alive — Netflix Film

StarBeam: Season 2 — Netflix Family September 9:

Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give — Netflix Film

Get Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary

Mignonnes/Cuties — Netflix Film

The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary

September 10:

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film

The Gift: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime

Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family

September 11:

The Duchess — Netflix Original

Family Business: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — Netflix Family

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Se busca papá/Dad Wanted — Netflix Film

September 15:

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary

Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family

Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs: Season 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

The Universe: Season 2

September 16:

Baby: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary

The Devil All the Time — Netflix Film

MeatEater: Season 9 — Netflix Original

The Paramedic — Netflix Film

Signs: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Sing On! — Netflix Original

September 17:

Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime

The Last Word — Netflix Original

September 18:

American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family

Ratched — Netflix Original

September 21:

A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary

September 22:

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — Netflix Documentary

Mighty Express — Netflix Family

September 23:

Enola Holmes — Netflix Film

Waiting…

September 24:

The Chef Show: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Real Steel

September 25:

A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary

Country-Ish — Netflix Original

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — Netflix Original

Sneakerheads — Netflix Original

September 26:

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27:

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28:

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original

September 29:

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — Netflix Comedy Special

Welcome to Sudden Death

September 30:

American Murder: The Family Next Door — Netflix Documentary

Wentworth: Season 8

What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2020?

Plenty of shows and movies will also be leaving Netflix in September 2020, so be sure to watch them before they’re gone.

September 4

Christopher Robin

September 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

September 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

September 10

The Forgotten

September 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

September 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

September 16

The Witch

September 17

Train to Busan

September 20

Sarah’s Key

September 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

September 22

20 Feet From Stardom

September 26

The Grandmaster

September 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

September 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

