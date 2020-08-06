Tana Mongeau’s Cryptic Post After Jake Paul’s FBI Raid

YouTube star Tana Mongeau posted a cryptic message after Jake Paul‘s Calabasas, California, mansion was raided by the FBI on Wednesday. The two have teased fans about being together, with them briefly marrying in 2019.

“I’ve made a lot of life changes focusing every day on becoming a better person and not running from who I used to be,” Mongeau started the post. “I can’t wait to share and hopefully help others who have been in a lot of the places I have mentally. I am recognizing more each day the undeniable responsibility this platform comes with and I would be cheating not only you but me by not finally facing a lot of demons and getting better.”

Mongeau Doesn’t Plan on Exposing Anyone

Mongeau thanked her fans, telling them that she loved them. “Thank u for being by my side throughout so many times I did not deserve. I will become someone deserving of this or I refuse to have it for another second,” she said. “Videos and truth are on the way.”

In a second post, Mongeau clarified what she meant by exposing truths. She doesn’t plan to out anyone, only shine the light on herself. “When I am referencing ‘truth’ I only meant that in regards to my own truths. This is not more drama or an expose in any way. I refuse to be a part of the problem that is [cancel] culture any longer,” she wrote. “I will hold myself accountable for my actions. That is the only truth I will take part in.”

Paul Wasn’t Arrested After the FBI Raid

Despite his houses being raided by the FBI in connection to an ongoing investigation, the YouTube mega-star was not arrested by police. A judge sealed the affidavit in support of the warrant, so the FBI has not been allowed to comment on the investigation.

Paul, 23, was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, in June after he was filmed looting during a Black Lives Matter protest, smashing windows and passing around a bottle of vodka. He was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.

Paul has caught backlash for continuing to party during the pandemic, catching the ire of Mayor Alicia Weintraub after he hosted a July 14 party.

“I don’t know what to think of it, to be honest,” he told Insider. “I don’t think anyone really does. No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”

The YouTube star told Insider people don’t know the real him. “I’m a human being. I put my pants on the same way, I cry the same way, I have anxiety the same way, I fail the same way, I win the same way,” he said. “People don’t like that, they scream out my failures and whisper my accomplishments.”

