Tana Mongeau’s Cryptic Post After Jake Paul’s FBI Raid

YouTube star Tana Mongeau posted a cryptic message after Jake Paul‘s Calabasas, California, mansion was raided by the FBI on Wednesday. The two have teased fans about being together, with them briefly marrying in 2019.
“I’ve made a lot of life changes focusing every day on becoming a better person and not running from who I used to be,” Mongeau started the post. “I can’t wait to share and hopefully help others who have been in a lot of the places I have mentally. I am recognizing more each day the undeniable responsibility this platform comes with and I would be cheating not only you but me by not finally facing a lot of demons and getting better.”
Mongeau Doesn’t Plan on Exposing Anyone
u knew i had a long ass pride post coming 🏳️🌈💗 i never thought i’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way i do now.. i still struggle with it- i hate the boxes, i hate people telling me i’m straight or discrediting my relationship if i’m with a girl.. but i’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and i’m proud to say i will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul. some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, i personally don’t find a need to label it all.. love and sexuality is gender less to me & i’m so lucky to have this platform to speak openly about that. also fuck our president for his absolute inhumane ideals toward the lgbtqia community and u better be voting his ass out with me.. it hurts my heart to even be posting about pride knowing that the rights of Trans people were just so sickeningly ripped from them. i will use the way that angers me to fight for change. I LOVE ALL OF U LGBTQIA BABIES, EXACTLY WHO YOU FEEL LIKE INSIDE IS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE MEANT TO BE 🏳️🌈🖤
Mongeau thanked her fans, telling them that she loved them. “Thank u for being by my side throughout so many times I did not deserve. I will become someone deserving of this or I refuse to have it for another second,” she said. “Videos and truth are on the way.”
In a second post, Mongeau clarified what she meant by exposing truths. She doesn’t plan to out anyone, only shine the light on herself. “When I am referencing ‘truth’ I only meant that in regards to my own truths. This is not more drama or an expose in any way. I refuse to be a part of the problem that is [cancel] culture any longer,” she wrote. “I will hold myself accountable for my actions. That is the only truth I will take part in.”
Paul Wasn’t Arrested After the FBI Raid
Despite his houses being raided by the FBI in connection to an ongoing investigation, the YouTube mega-star was not arrested by police. A judge sealed the affidavit in support of the warrant, so the FBI has not been allowed to comment on the investigation.
Paul, 23, was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, in June after he was filmed looting during a Black Lives Matter protest, smashing windows and passing around a bottle of vodka. He was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.
Paul has caught backlash for continuing to party during the pandemic, catching the ire of Mayor Alicia Weintraub after he hosted a July 14 party.
“I don’t know what to think of it, to be honest,” he told Insider. “I don’t think anyone really does. No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”
The YouTube star told Insider people don’t know the real him. “I’m a human being. I put my pants on the same way, I cry the same way, I have anxiety the same way, I fail the same way, I win the same way,” he said. “People don’t like that, they scream out my failures and whisper my accomplishments.”
