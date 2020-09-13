Chris Evans’ Brother Tweets After Accidental Leak of Nude Photo

Chris Evans’ brother Scott Evans seemingly responded after The Avengers star accidentally leaked a nude photo on September 12. The Captain American actor had posted a video that had the explicit picture at the bottom. Even though he deleted it right away, social media users had already downloaded the video and shared it around the internet. Chris Evans hasn’t issued a statement following the leak, but Scott seemed to joke about it.

“Was off social media for the day yesterday,” he tweeted on September 13. “So. What’d I miss?” He shared the same message on his official Instagram account.

Netizens were happy to fill Scott in about what happened, with the post garnering more than 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments within minutes of the tweet being posted.

“You didn’t miss much. It’s something you probably saw growing up as brothers in the same household,” one of the top responses said. “Many celebrities have done worse things. He should actually be proud… it’s impressive. Tell Chris to stand proud. Nothing wrong with being a man & Rock On!”

As noted by Pop Culture, some fans suspected Scott Evans might have had something to do with the leak since nude photos of him have accidentally been posted online in the past.

Fans Ask People To Respect Chris Evans’ Privacy

LEAVE CHRİS EVANS ALONE HE HAS PRİVACY TOO For clean your timeline pic.twitter.com/fhclg2c2JD — Tony Stark Deserves Love (@___Starkiller_) September 12, 2020

Following the initial surprise of the leak, some of Chris Evans’ fans asked others to respect the star’s privacy. Some said people should not be sharing pictures of the leak. In the comment section under Chris Evans’ most recent Instagram photo, a few netizens were concerned about the star’s mental health. The Avengers actor has previously been open about his struggle with anxiety and said he almost didn’t take the role of Captain America out of fear.

“It manifested in anxiety and a little stress,” he said while appearing on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast “Awards Chatter,” according to USA Today. “I’ve gotten a lot better at it now. But at the time, it’s hard to separate. It’s hard to know if the path you are taking is the wrong one because the way I’m feeling isn’t healthy.”

Chris Evans Is Known For His Uplifting Content

Chris Evans’ snafu was a drastic departure from his typical social media activity. The star is known for posting wholesome content and sharing pictures of himself with his dog.

The actor had a viral moment in July when he posted about 6-year-old Bridger Walker from Wyoming. Bridger, who loves Captain America, became a real-life hero when he saved his younger sister from a dog attack.

After hearing about the incident, the star sent Bridger a Captain America shield. “Pal, you’re a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you,” the actor said in a video to the little boy. “Pal, keep being the man you are. We need people like you. Hang in there. I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen there’s not much that can slow you down.”

