Bridger Walker: 6-Year-Old Wyoming Boy Saves Sister From Dog

Bridger Walker, a six-year-old Wyoming resident, is going viral after he saved his little sister from a dog attack.
The young boy jumped in front of a dog on July 9 that was running to attack his sister, according to his aunt Nikki Walker on Instagram. She explained on a July 12 post that the dog then attacked him instead, landing him in the hospital with 90 stitches on his face.
Despite being bit on his left cheek, Bridger was able to help his sister move away from the dog and hide, Nikki continued.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
“After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,’” her caption reads.
Bridger was treated by a “skilled plastic surgeon” and is now resting at home, Nikki said.
Her post had since been liked over 202,000 times at the time of this article’s publication, and gotten over 38,000 upvotes on Reddit.
The Family Feels ‘No Resentment’ Toward the Dog Owners, According to Nikki
Nikki recently added an update to her original post saying the family feels “no resentment” toward the dog owners. She alluded that the incident even brought both parties together.
“I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family,” she said in the edited caption. “We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident.”
The aunt also mentioned that Bridger is in “great spirits” and that “his awesome personality is intact.”
Donors Are Encouraged to Donate to Military Support Groups Rather Than a Go Fund Me
The aunt is now asking for donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, a group dedicated to helping injured military veterans, or Mission 22, a non-profit geared toward preventing suicides by former service members, in place of Go Fund Me donations.
“Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe,” Nikki said in an update. “Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp.”
In a third update, the aunt indicated that she is creating a post where others can share pictures of themselves with “cool rocks.” Bridger is a “huge fan of Science, especially Geology,” Nikki added.
Nikki added the rock post on July 14, featuring an image of a variety of colored stones.
“Let’s go on a rock hunt! As you’re out and about, be sure to take pictures of any cool rocks that you see,” the caption reads.
Adding, “Be sure to tell him what state or country the rocks are in. Thank you again for all the love. #BridgerStrong”
The picture has received more than 15,000 likes so far.
