Bridger Walker: 6-Year-Old Wyoming Boy Saves Sister From Dog

Bridger Walker, a six-year-old Wyoming resident, is going viral after he saved his little sister from a dog attack.

The young boy jumped in front of a dog on July 9 that was running to attack his sister, according to his aunt Nikki Walker on Instagram. She explained on a July 12 post that the dog then attacked him instead, landing him in the hospital with 90 stitches on his face.

Despite being bit on his left cheek, Bridger was able to help his sister move away from the dog and hide, Nikki continued.

“After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,’” her caption reads.

Bridger was treated by a “skilled plastic surgeon” and is now resting at home, Nikki said.

Her post had since been liked over 202,000 times at the time of this article’s publication, and gotten over 38,000 upvotes on Reddit.

The Family Feels ‘No Resentment’ Toward the Dog Owners, According to Nikki

Nikki recently added an update to her original post saying the family feels “no resentment” toward the dog owners. She alluded that the incident even brought both parties together.

“I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family,” she said in the edited caption. “We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident.”

The aunt also mentioned that Bridger is in “great spirits” and that “his awesome personality is intact.”

Donors Are Encouraged to Donate to Military Support Groups Rather Than a Go Fund Me

The aunt is now asking for donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, a group dedicated to helping injured military veterans, or Mission 22, a non-profit geared toward preventing suicides by former service members, in place of Go Fund Me donations.

“Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe,” Nikki said in an update. “Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp.”

In a third update, the aunt indicated that she is creating a post where others can share pictures of themselves with “cool rocks.” Bridger is a “huge fan of Science, especially Geology,” Nikki added.

Nikki added the rock post on July 14, featuring an image of a variety of colored stones.

“Let’s go on a rock hunt! As you’re out and about, be sure to take pictures of any cool rocks that you see,” the caption reads.

Adding, “Be sure to tell him what state or country the rocks are in. Thank you again for all the love. #BridgerStrong”

The picture has received more than 15,000 likes so far.

READ NEXT: Dianna Ploss: ‘Radio Host Karen’ Tells Landscaping Workers to Speak English