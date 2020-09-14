A-Lister Defends Kim Kardashian’s Latest Backlash

Kim Kardashian’s newest SKIMS Maternity Line hasn’t even launched yet, and she’s been receiving backlash. Her new SKIMS Maternity Solutionwear™ collection drops September 16th and is designed to support and comfort women during and after pregnancy. After announcing the line on Saturday, Kardashian has received criticism regarding the brand’s safety and body positivity. Since then, Chrissy Teigen has taken to Instagram to defend the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The new maternity line is drawing major backlash about pregnancy body positivity

Although her new line hasn’t even launched yet, people have been sharing their thoughts on the pregnancy shapewear. Most notably, Jameela Jamil, an English actress and founder of I Weigh, Tweeted, “It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason.”

The next morning after posting that Tweet, Jamil took to Instagram to clarify her Tweet regarding pregnancy body positivity. “From what I understand her product is safe,” she wrote in her Instagram post caption. “But there is definitely a huge societal problem with the way pregnant people feel they have to look while making a baby.”

Jamil isn’t the only celebrity talking about pregnancy shapewear

Chrissy Teigen, a longtime friend of the Kardashians, took to Instagram to talk about her experience with Kardashian’s pregnancy shapewear while also wearing her own pair from the new collection. Kardashian reposted to her Instagram story, as well.

Teigen started the video by saying, “Hi guys – actual pregnant person here.” Teigen goes on to say, “Most importantly, this is not about creating a body that we know we don’t have. Like we’re not trying to do anything to trick you. We’re pregnant. We would just like to feel good about ourselves in a time where mentally it can be really challenging.”

After Teigen posted her Instagram story showing off her SKIMS maternity-wear, Jamil Tweeted that Teigen’s Instagram story was not clapping back at Jamil’s original Tweet. “Just Spoke to Chrissy,” Jamil wrote. “She wasn’t talking about me in her video at all.”

Kardashian has since defended SKIMS Maternity Solutionwear™

Since the collection’s announcement on September 12th, Kardashian has received criticism regarding both the safety and message of the line.

One Instagram user commented on Kardashian’s launch announcement post, writing, “Isn’t wearing shapewear dangerous for your a pregnancy putting that pregnancy at risk?”

Another Instagram user criticized the slimming aspect of SKIMS, writing, “Girl I can barely get mine over my stomach and I’m not pregnant smh.”

To these comments and thousands more, Kardashian released a statement on her Instagram account on Sunday defending her brand. “SKIMS maternity line is not to slim but to support,” she wrote. “The belly part doesn’t slim your belly…it provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back.”

She ended the statement acknowledging the positive feedback she and SKIMS have received since its announcement. “I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after,” she wrote.

