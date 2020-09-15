Kanye West Accuses Sony and Universal of Slavery

Kanye West has accused Sony and Universal of slavery in a series of Tweets Monday night. He Tweeted, “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.”

Kanye West also demanded a public apology from Drake and J. Cole. In one of several Tweets, West said, “I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us.” West references Nat Turner, an enslaved man who started a rebellion of enslaved people in 1831.

In a follow-up Tweet 17 minutes later, West then corrects himself to say, “My bad I meant Shawn … no disrespect to my big bro.”

But after both of those Tweets, West insisted that he doesn’t care about labels and industry details. He wrote in a Tweet, “I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter.”

West added that “I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal,” he Tweeted. “On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.”

The presidential candidate originally Tweeted a statement he openly deleted, “I’m the 2nd richest black man in America … I need all my people with me for us to get free.” Shortly after Tweeting that, he deleted it and acknowledged to his followers that he did so.

This series of Tweets comes almost two months after West Tweeted another series of alarming Tweets. In mid-July, West accused wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner were trying to “lock him up.” During those Twitter rants, he also wrote about Drake, in addition to his own daughter and Anna Wintour.