Liam Payne & Girlfriend Maya Henry Are Engaged

Singer Liam Payne is now engaged to his long-time model girlfriend Maya Henry. The couple celebrated a birthday in public and showed off the engagement ring recently.

The Daily Mail reported that the pair got engaged in August 2020 and then reported when the couple was out to celebrate Payne’s 27th birthday. The couple first met in 2015 during a backstage meet and greet, and Payne announced they were dating during an appearance on Capital FM’s Breakfast show in 2018.

It’s not worth my happiness; I’d rather go out and do what I want,” he said on the Capital FM Breakfast Show. “I’ve got nothing to hide.”

There were rumors of a breakup earlier this year, but the couple is obviously still together now as they have announced their engagement.

Payne and Henry Keep Their Relationship Out of The Spotlight

Though Payne did announce the relationship publicly, they have mostly flown under the radar and refrained from being in the public eye, and they have not confirmed their engagement publicly.

According to The Sun, Payne and Henry celebrated last weekend at London’s Tape Nightclub where Henry flashed her ring, which is reportedly worth around $4 million.

A gemologist confirmed to the Sun that the ring is a “real show stopper” and is around 20-25 carats, emerald cut with a diamond cluster with flawless clarity.

Payne Previously Dated ‘X-Factor’ Judge Cheryl

Payne split from his ex-girlfriend Cheryl, who he’d been seeing for some time. The two met when Cheryl was 24 and Payne was 14 in 2008. Later, after Payne had become very successful with One Direction, the two were romantically involved, first reported around 2015.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2016 and welcomed a son, Bear, in March 2017. They split up in July 2018 but have remained on good terms, according to Tatler. Together, they co-parent their three-year-old son.

Payne has since thanked Henry publicly more than once, writing that she makes him happy. After thanking his team, he wrote, “Then last but not least this one [Maya Henry] for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is.”

Henry replied, stopping by to comment, “So proud of you and so glad we can be happy together.”

Payne also discussed the relationship with MTV News, saying that he didn’t understand love for a long time, but now he appreciates it a lot more, saying that for the longest time, his dating life had been hard.

“I’ve found someone who’s genuinely my best friend, she’s just so relaxed about everything and someone who’s completely got your back with everything is just the wildest thing,” he told the outlet.

Henry is the daughter of millionaire Texan lawyer Thomas J. Henry and is a model. Her father, according to his website, is “a renowned trial attorney who has been practicing law for over 25 years.”

According to Tatler, Henry reportedly had a Quinceañera that was worth over $4 million and had around 400 guests and performances by Pitbull and Nick Jonas.

