MAFS Instagram Feud: Trishelle Says Christina Is ‘Homeless’ & Lied

MTV star Trishelle Cannatella and Married at First Sight participant Christina engaged in an Instagram feud after the Real World star accused Christina of lying about where she lived. On last week’s episode of the Lifetime reality TV show, Christina refused to let Henry see her home. She seemed unimpressed with Henry’s home, saying it was small. Since Christina didn’t bring Henry (or Lifetime cameras) to her home, Henry’s friend Trishelle accused the flight attendant of being homeless, as discovered and shared by Reddit users.

Married at First Sight participants usually don’t have their social media pages public while the show is airing, but Christina and Trishelle’s comments were captured in a screenshot by Reddit user M876H.

Trishelle Says Christina ‘Straight Up Lied’

“Christina you straight up LIED,” Trishelle wrote. “You told people in detail about the condo you currently have in the CBD when you didn’t and you knew you were currently homeless and moving into your mom’s house and had a spare room in an Airbnb. Also, my husband is a pilot and was full time with Delta before he met me and always had a place he lived and paid rent. I have plenty of flight attendant friends who have apartments at their home base even if they commute. I’m sorry but you straight up lied.”

Christina responded to Trishelle’s accusations, saying she keeps her personal items in multiple locations. “I’m a flight attendant and work a full schedule,” she said. “I have stuff all over this country, some in storage, some at my mom’s house. I even have some stuff still at an old crash pad in Minneapolis. I don’t expect for anyone to understand that doesn’t live a single, flight attendant life. It wouldn’t have made sense to me either before I started this profession.”

One of the most popular comments on the thread was from a netizen defending Christina. “Christina’s description of the FA lifestyle is legit and valid–it is actually how a lot of young and single FAs live,” the person wrote. “Trishelle cannot compare this to her husband–Christina probably makes a fraction of that. Also don’t like the word ‘homeless’ in this context since her living this lifestyle is linked to her job.”

How Do Henry & Trishelle Know Each Other?

Henry and Trishelle became friends after they went on a date, but realized there wasn’t any romantic chemistry. In Henry’s own words to Heavy, “Trishelle and I dated for zero years, zero months, zero days, and zero minutes. We have never dated. We matched on an app and went on a date that lasted approximately a glass of wine before we decided to invite some of our friends to join.”

“Trishelle likes to have a good time and she helps get me out of my shell,” he said. “And for the record, I didn’t know she was on the Real World until a month or so of knowing her.”

Trishelle’s energy is why he likes having her as a friend. “I surround myself with a variety of personalities. Some are low key like myself, some like to have a good time, and everything else in between,” he said. “I feel it’s important to have people like Trishelle in my circle because it helps me socially. I know she has a reputation, but she has always been nice to me and has been there for me when needed.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Married at First Sight when it airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

READ NEXT: MAFS: Henry Defends Friend Trishelle, Says They Never Dated