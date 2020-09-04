Stassi Schroeder Is Speaking out About VPR Firing

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder will be speaking out for the first time about her firing in an upcoming interview with host Tamron Hall, according to Page Six.

“On Thursday, Sept. 17, in an exclusive interview, Stassi Schroeder speaks for the first time after being let go from the hit Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules” — a result of her racially insensitive actions that resurfaced this past June,” according to a press release for “Tamron Hall”, obtained by Page Six. “She will discuss how the incident and recently announced pregnancy have reshaped her perspective on work and life.”

According to Page Six, Schroeder was let go from the show in June because of racist actions against costar Faith Stowers. Stowers was the only black member of Vanderpump Rules, according to Page Six. Schroeder’s costar, Kristen Doute, was also fired for taking part in those actions, according to The Washington Post.

This will be the first interview that Schroeder will be doing after her firing from Vanderpump Rules. Schroeder has been on Vanderpump Rules during all of its eight seasons. The show follows former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and the people who work at her restaurant, SUR, in Los Angeles.

Schroeder Apologized on Instagram for Her Actions

Shortly after her actions were brought to light, Schroeder put out an apology on her Instagram page. On June 7, Schroeder wrote, “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”

Schroeder continued, “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions-to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Many of Schroeder’s fans seemed unhappy with her apology. One user on Instagram commented on the post, “This statement is full of it. Typical blanketed claim of growth. What have done for this growth? Nothing.”

Schroeder Is Currently Pregnant With Her First Child

After having stayed silent on social media, Schroeder revealed that she and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are expecting a baby girl. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents,” her rep told Us Weekly in a June 2020 statement.

Since making the announcement, Schroeder has stayed pretty quiet on her social media pages. According to TMZ, there is a possibility that Schroeder could be coming back to TV. According to TMZ, recently Schroeder “has been in talks with producers from Evolution Media.” Vanderpump Rules fans will just have to wait and see if this is true, but for now, the soonest you can hear from Schroeder will be during her upcoming interview with Hall.

