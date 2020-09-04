Former Real Housewives Star Announces Spinoff Show

In a September 3 Instagram post, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia McLaughlin announced that she will be making a return to Bravo in a brand-new spinoff show.

The show is called Glitter Town, and it features McLaughlin and her mother Judy Stirling. The show will document their adventures together. In the caption, McLaughlin wrote, “My mom and I have been working on this digital series and our goal is to spread love and laughter. Make you smile and brighten your day.”

In the caption, McLaughlin continued, “Glitter Town shows our relationship and how we came up with the idea and headed to New York to make it happen. I’m so excited to share these adventures with you.” McLaughlin was a member of The Real Housewives of Orange County during seasons eight through 12, and her mother often made cameos on the show.

The Spinoff Show Will Feature Cameos From Other Bravo Stars

According to E! Online, Glitter Town will feature cameos from other Real Housewives stars. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi will be making an appearance on the series, as well as Alexis Bellino and Lizzie Rosvek, according to E!. The show will also feature McLaughlin and her mom cooking, sharing makeup tips, and even throwing glitter at strangers, which is what is shown in an exclusive first look at the series, according to E!.

Many of McLaughlin’s fellow Bravo stars seemed excited to hear about the new spinoff show, as many commented on her Instagram post announcing the new project. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Peggy Tanous commented, leaving a series of hearts and kisses emojis. Peggy Sulahian also left McLaughlin a message in the comments, writing, “Can’t wait babe congratulations.”

Only a Few ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Gotten Spinoff Shows

Whether digital or not, only a few former Real Housewives stars have been granted with their own spinoff shows. It seems quite rare for Bravo to grant them to their former stars. Currently, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has one, called Don’t Be Tardy. A few years ago, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel also had spinoff shows based on her marriage, called Bethenny Ever After, and Bethenny Getting Married. Real Housewives of Atlanta member Kandi Burruss has also had a few in the past, like Kandi Factory and Kandi’s Ski Trip.

There are also rumors that a spinoff show of The Real Housewives may be in the works, in the style of an “all-stars” type show. This would mean that Bravo would gather different housewives from various franchises and put them together for a show. During an August 2020 Instagram live with Instagram account @facesbybravo, Tamra Judge revealed more about it.

“They started casting right before COVID hit, and I know a few people that were casted, and then they had to shut it down because you obviously can’t travel,” Judge revealed during the Instagram live. “So, I know it’s in the works but who knows, with COVID everything is just kind of put on hold.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewife Talks Bad Sex With Her Man