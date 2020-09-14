Zoe Parker: Adult Actress Dies in Texas Shortly After Leaving the Industry, Her Fiance Says

Zoe Parker, a Texas-born adult actress, died in her sleep at 24 on September 12, according to a GoFundMe page that has been set up by her fiance. Zoe Parker’s cause of death has not been made public.

The fundraising page has been set up to cover the cost of Parker’s funeral. The goal of the page is $5,000. The page description says that Parker had recently left the adult industry and moved back to Texas. Parker got engaged in March 2020. One section of the page reads, “She had started doing great and recently announced her engagement and by all accounts seemed truly happy for the first time in life.” The one comment on the page reads, “Rest in peace angel.”

Adult industry news site MikeSouth.com quoted a friend of Parker’s as saying, “She was so happy with her new life back in Texas. As you can imagine, her fiance is utterly devastated. He was such a sweet guy. Zoe loved him so much.”

Parker Began in the Adult Industry at the Age of 18

According to Parker’s profile on the Internet Adult Film Database, Parker appeared in more than 120 scenes from 2014, when she was 18 years old, until 2020. Adult Video News wrote in their tribute to Parker that despite being in the industry since 2014, she did not move to California until 2016. The report said that Parker was nominated for an Adult Video News award in 2017 for Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene.

Parker’s PornHub profile indicates that she has generated close to 120 million video views and nearly 38,000 subscribers on the site. That page gives Parker’s hometown as Mansfield, Texas, a town on the outskirts of Fort Worth. The Adult Performers Guild paid tribute to Parker in a tweet that read, “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Zoe Parker. We’re sending our strength and love to her family, loved ones, and fans.”

Parker Said the One Piece of Advice She Would Give to Women in the Adult Industry Was: ‘Save Your Money’

Parker said in a 2017 interview with the adult industry reporter Holly Kingstown that one of her favorite things to do was to interact with her fans on her official Twitter account. Parker said, “When I talk to my fans on Twitter, it makes me more conscious of the things they like/don’t like seeing me do on camera. I think it helps me to know my audience more and be able to give them what they want.”

During the same interview, Parker said that she got her start in the adult industry through webcam modeling. Parker said that after moving to Los Angeles, she realized that a stereotype about adult stars battling addiction or abuse problems was untrue. Parker said those in the adult industry as being “some of the most genuine and intelligent, business-minded people” she had ever met. Park said that Nina Hartley, an adult actress who has been described as a “sex icon,” is “probably the wisest woman” she met in the adult industry. Parker added, “She gave me some advice that I still take on to set every time I shoot.”

Parker went to say that her favorite thing to do away from work was walking her dog. She concluded the interview by saying the one piece of advice she would give to women in the adult industry was to “Save your money.”

Parker Was Active on Her Facebook Page on the Night Before Her Death

Twitter posts indicate that Parker was creating adult content alongside her fiance. The last activity on that page came in April 2020. Parker had been active on her official industry Twitter profile until July 2020. At the time, Parker was advertising web cam appearances. Parker was active on her personal Facebook page on the night of September 11. A friend paid tribute to Parker on her Facebook page saying, “I loved that you weren’t afraid of being exactly who you were. You had such an impact on those around you, such a light in life, I will miss you so much. My heart breaks knowing you won’t be in my life anymore.”

Parker was preceded in death by her brother, Isaiah, who died in January 2018 at the age of 20.

