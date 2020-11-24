Deavan Clegg & Boyfriend Topher Spark Engagement Rumors

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg ignited rumors that she and boyfriend Topher Park were engaged after they were caught wearing bands on their left ring fingers, according to In Touch Weekly.

The speculation kicked up after fans noticed Deavan and Topher’s matching jewelry in his most recent post for Toph and Her, his digital fashion and lifestyle magazine. “Red never looked better. Be sure to follow @tophandher for updates on Issue 07,” he captioned the post.

While some fans, including Deavan’s mother Elicia Clegg, wrote about how great the couple looked together, others geared their comments toward a possible engagement. “I see a ring!!!!” @blueeyesandblueguys wrote.

Heavy reached out to Deavan for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Jihonn and Deavan Are Still Legally Married

Despite splitting in May and Deavan returning to the U.S. with her two children– 5-year-old Drascilla and 19-month-old Taeyang–Deavan and Jihoon are still legally married. The Utah resident filed for divorce in September, but according to In Touch Weekly Jihoon has not signed the divorce papers yet.

Jihoon and Deavan struggled to make things work while they were together, with Jihoon lying about having a full-time job and how much money he had saved, but Deavan said she decided to leave her husband after he pulled her daughter’s hair. She has since publicly accused Jihoon of physically abusing Drascilla.

“Jihoon’s trying to act like it’s Drascilla’s fault and that’s why he pulled her hair, but he’s making it sound like it was just like this, like ‘don’t hurt the other girls.’ No, it was 3 a.m., and I’m not even kidding. It’s like [a chunk] of her hair was gone. It was just one pull at 3 a.m.” she told All About The Tea in October. “I heard her scream and I went to go see what was going on and then all that bad stuff happened.”

“Drascilla has sat me down several times to tell me what he [Jihoon] did to her that day at school when he came to get her,” Deavan continued. “It’s very heartbreaking, it’s very sad.”

How Deavan Met Her New Boyfriend

Deavan met Topher while she was going to Korea for the first time, according to an Instagram Live cited by Screenrant. Reddit users noticed that Deavan was likely pregnant with Taeyang since the first time she went to Korea was when she was expecting.

The couple started to date once she split from Jihoon and returned to the U.S., saying she and Topher had a “quarantine date” as their first date. With restaurants closed, Topher cooked Deavan dinner at his place.

“We just sat there and talked for hours until 5 am,” she said. “We didn’t even kiss the first time. I thought he didn’t like me.”

Considering there are some discrepancies with Deavans’s story considering timing, ScreenRant noted that Deavan might actually have known Topher before she started shooting 90 Day Fiance. Deavan, however, maintains that she only recently met her new boyfriend.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

